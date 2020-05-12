Updated on 05/11/2020 at 22:39

In order to renew its entry range, the company Motorola presented in Peru his new Moto e6s, a new smartphone with a dual camera system, incredible performance and a fingerprint sensor at an affordable price. What are all its characteristics? Here we mention them.

Motorola points out that with the Moto e6s sThey can take bright, professional-quality photos in an instant with their dual camera system. Its main sensor is 13 megapixels with focus, accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor for a blurred background and good portraits.

Its screen is Max Vision 6.1 inches and offers a wide view to enjoy favorite movies, programs and games like never before, and still the user can use it without problems with one hand.

It has quick and easy access with a fingerprint reader conveniently and discreetly located on the back of the phone. Plus, it comes with a 2.0 GHz eight-core processor with 32 GB of storage, offering plenty of room for photos, music, and movies. Up to 256GB more can be added with the microSD card slot.

TECHNICAL SHEET: CHARACTERISTICS OF MOTOROLA MOTO E6S

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm 160 gramsSCREEN: 6.1 inch TFT IPS LCD HD resolution (1560 x 720 pixels) Ratio 19.5: 9PROCESSOR: MediaTek Helio P22GPU: IMG GE8320RAM: 2 GBINTERNAL STORAGE: 32 GB. Micro SD up to 256 GB

REAR CAMERA: 13 MP, f / 2.2, pixel size of 1.12 μm2 MP depth, f / 2.4, pixel size of 1.75 μmFRONT CAMERA: 5 MP, f / 2.2, 1.12 μm pixel sizeDRUMS: 3,000 mAhOPERATING SYSTEM: Android 9 PieCONNECTIVITY: 4G, WiFi 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Micro USB 2.0OTHERS: Rear fingerprint reader. Splash resistance. Headphone connector The fingerprint reader is located at the back, it also has an elongated screen structure. (Photo: Motorola)

