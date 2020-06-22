On April 22, after the usual trickle of rumors, Motorola officially presented its new high-end terminals. That new family, characterized by an extremely curved screen, It was materialized in two models, the Motorola edge and the Motorola edge +, but everything indicates that it will soon welcome another member.

According to the latest leaks, it would be a more modest version of the Motorola edge (which, remember, went on sale a few weeks ago) and would bear the surname Lite. In addition, it would have its own specifications of the mid-range, among which we find, for example, up to 6 GB of RAM and, probably, 5G connectivity.

Edge's little brother

Beyond the 6.7-inch curved OLED screen, one of the Motorola Edge’s standout features (pictured) is that it boasts 5G connectivity thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor. The information that comes to us now, comes from Pricebaba through the well-known leaker informer Ishan Agarwal is that Motorola is preparing a Lite variant that will be released very soon, although it does not specify the date.

According to this leak, the Edge Lite could include the Snapdragon 765G inside, which would give it 5G connectivity, just like the other two models in the edge family. However, it is possible that Motorola decides to do without compatibility with the latest generation networks to make it cheaper, in which case it would mount the Snapdragon 730G.

It also states that the model number of the device is XT2075 and, precisely, XDA reported a few days ago that a Motorola device with the same reference (XT2075-3) has appeared on the FCC and on a European retail website, where it appears that it will feature with support for 5G networks, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It is also speculated with a price of 399 euros, 18W fast charge bracket and quad camera with 48-megapixel main sensor. As for the screen, it is expected to offer the same resolution and size as the Motorola edge (2,520 x 1,080 pixels and 6.7 inches), but without that characteristic « cascading » curved shape.

