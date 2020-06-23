Motorola Edge Lite will be the variant reduced in benefits and price of the series with which the American firm returned to the high-end of smartphones.

Motorola has been launching terminals non-stop for a quarter, from the new Moto G Fast and Moto E to the Moto G Pro, through the new One Fusion +. It has also marketed a top of the range under the new “Edge” series, which directly competes with the most powerful smartphones on the planet.

Based on this, we receive filtered information from a Motorola Edge Lite, which would allow access to the design and some of the characteristics of the flagship to a greater number of users for its lower price.

The model number of the device would be “XT2075”. A version that has been (unnamed) by the FCC and has been listed by a European retailer. Its chipset would be Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. A SoC that in addition to surplus performance for the mid-range would offer a key support: the one that gives access to 5G mobile networks.

I would have 6 Gbytes of RAM and 128 Gbytes of storage capacity, half of what the Edge + offers. It is certain that Motorola would downgrade other features of its flagship, with a smaller size of the AMOLED screen and without the 90 Hz refresh rate.

Nor would we have the impressive main sensor of 108 megapixels of the camera system, although it is certain that Motorola would not neglect this section. The battery capacity would be between 4,000 and 5,000 mAh.

Yes I would have premium metal and glass chassis, with a rounded finish, an all-screen format to occupy a ratio of the body to the screen of more than 90% and with the front camera integrated into a circular island.

According to the leak, Motorola Edge Lite would be announced during “the next few weeks” and the truth is that if it ends up coming, it would be the icing on the cake for a very attractive mobile catalog. Its sale price is not known, but it will be -at least- half of what the Edge + costs. The mid-range is super crowded and supercompetitive with everything coming in from Chinese manufacturers, and Motorola will need to adjust the price accordingly.