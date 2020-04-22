         Motorola Edge arrives in Spain, official price and availability

Today was the day marked on the calendar by Motorola to present its two new Edge phones, two phones that inaugurate a new line within the Chinese manufacturer’s catalog and that suppose, among other things, Motorola’s return to the high-end market. After several generations without catalog leaders to match the rest of its competitors, the Motorola Edge + is here to change this.

Motorola has launched two phones with the same OLED screen, with the same 5G connectivity among other features, and with marked differences such as power, leaving the Edge in the line of the medium super ranges and the Edge + reaching the top of the market. Now the manufacturer announces the prices for Spain and Europe of both models, and the first one comes cheaper than initially expected.

Motorola Edge, from 599 euros

With the Snapdragon 765 as the brain, the Motorola Edge without last names is positioned as the smallest of both models presented, but also having a quad camera in addition to other virtues shared with its older brother. The model comes in two versions of RAM and one of internal storage, and we already have the official price for the first one.

According to Motorola, the Motorola Edge will arrive in Spain from May and it will do so at a price of 599 euros for its 4GB version of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the moment the price of the higher version is unknown, with 6GB and 128GB, so it is possible that it will not finally land in Europe.

Regarding the Motorola Edge +, the model with 108 megapixels, the largest battery and the Snapdragon 865 in command of operations, Motorola has also offered an official price, although only for Europe, without indicating Spain among the “various countries in Europe” in which it will be distributed. The model, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, will be priced at 1,199 euros and will be marketed from June.

Motorola Edge with 4GB / 128GB: 599 euros in Spain.

Motorola Edge with 6GB / 128GB: Determined.

Motorola Edge + with 12GB / 256GB: 1,199 euros in Europe.

