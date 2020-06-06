Last April, as planned, Motorola officially presented its new Motorola edge and Motorola edge +, two terminals that had been leaking for some time. As expected, both models confirmed, on the one hand, the inclusion of a OLED panel curved to the extreme, and on the other, compatibility with the latest generation networks (5G).

Now the company has finally detailed when, at what price and in what configuration Motorola edge will arrive in Spain. The Motorola edge +, for the moment, will not land in our country, as confirmed by the manufacturer itself.

Motorola edge price and availability

The Motorola edge will go on sale in Spain on June 8 at a official price of 599 euros, although it is already possible to book it on Amazon.

Although two variants with different RAM memory and different colors were discussed in its presentation, in our country it will only be available in Solar Black (black) and in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable.

Very curved screen and 5G connectivity

If there is something that characterizes this phone – and that gives its name to the range – it is its curved 6.7-inch OLED screen

with FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the manufacturer has equipped it with the new Edge Touch feature, so that the edges light up to show notifications and, in games, buttons can be configured as triggers.

Inside, we have the Snapdragon 765 with 5G connectivity, plus WiFi 6, NFC, FM radio, headphone jack and stereo speakers, among other features. It also has Android 10 and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The rear photographic equipment consists of a 64 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and ‘pixel binning’, a 16-megapixel wide-angle with macro, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a ToF sensor. The front camera, meanwhile, includes a single 25-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture.

Motorola edge data sheet

MOTOROLA EDGE

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm

188 grams

SCREEN

6.7 inch OLED

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

19.5: 9 format

90 Hz

Curve

Gorilla Glass 5

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 765

Adreno 620 GPU

RAM

6 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128 GB expandable with microSD cards

REAR CAMERA

64 MP f / 1.8

Wide angle (117º) + macro 16 MP f / 2.2

Telephoto 8 MP f / 2.4 optical zoom x2

ToF

LED flash

4K video @ 30FPS

FRONT CAMERA

25 MP f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,500 mAh

Fast charging 18W

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

USB Type-C

5G NR Sub-6GHz

4G

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

WiFi ac

Gps

Hybrid Dual SIM

OTHERS

On-screen fingerprint reader

3.5mm jack

Stereo speakers

PRICE

599 euros

