Last April, as planned, Motorola officially presented its new Motorola edge and Motorola edge +, two terminals that had been leaking for some time. As expected, both models confirmed, on the one hand, the inclusion of a OLED panel curved to the extreme, and on the other, compatibility with the latest generation networks (5G).
Now the company has finally detailed when, at what price and in what configuration Motorola edge will arrive in Spain. The Motorola edge +, for the moment, will not land in our country, as confirmed by the manufacturer itself.
Motorola edge price and availability
The Motorola edge will go on sale in Spain on June 8 at a official price of 599 euros, although it is already possible to book it on Amazon.
Although two variants with different RAM memory and different colors were discussed in its presentation, in our country it will only be available in Solar Black (black) and in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable.
Very curved screen and 5G connectivity
If there is something that characterizes this phone – and that gives its name to the range – it is its curved 6.7-inch OLED screen
with FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the manufacturer has equipped it with the new Edge Touch feature, so that the edges light up to show notifications and, in games, buttons can be configured as triggers.
Inside, we have the Snapdragon 765 with 5G connectivity, plus WiFi 6, NFC, FM radio, headphone jack and stereo speakers, among other features. It also has Android 10 and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
The rear photographic equipment consists of a 64 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and ‘pixel binning’, a 16-megapixel wide-angle with macro, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a ToF sensor. The front camera, meanwhile, includes a single 25-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture.
Motorola edge data sheet
MOTOROLA EDGE
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm
188 grams
SCREEN
6.7 inch OLED
FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
19.5: 9 format
90 Hz
Curve
Gorilla Glass 5
PROCESSOR
Snapdragon 765
Adreno 620 GPU
RAM
6 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE
128 GB expandable with microSD cards
REAR CAMERA
64 MP f / 1.8
Wide angle (117º) + macro 16 MP f / 2.2
Telephoto 8 MP f / 2.4 optical zoom x2
ToF
LED flash
4K video @ 30FPS
FRONT CAMERA
25 MP f / 2.0
DRUMS
4,500 mAh
Fast charging 18W
OPERATING SYSTEM
Android 10
CONNECTIVITY
USB Type-C
5G NR Sub-6GHz
4G
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
WiFi ac
Gps
Hybrid Dual SIM
OTHERS
On-screen fingerprint reader
3.5mm jack
Stereo speakers
PRICE
599 euros
