Lenovo, owners of the Motorola brand, have recovered this year 2020 the high-end smartphones with the new Motorola Edge, which arrive alongside a deep renovation of its catalog carried out in recent months as seen from the catalog available at the end of 2019.

For try facilitate the choice of Motorola mobile that could best be adjusted to the different needs of users, we have grouped the main smartphones of the manufacturer to order them from the most powerful to the cheapest, highlighting advantages, most common features, price and video analysis.

The most complete and powerful Motorola

Opening the catalog we find the new Motorola Edge and Edge + that stand out for the immersive panel that Motorola has called “Endless Edge” and that it curves on the sides until reaching a 90 degree angle to fit into the frame of the phone. In addition, when placed horizontally to play we will have additional touch buttons on top, what Motorola calls “Edge Touch”.

A small step below, we will find the Motorola Moto One Zoom and Motorola One Hyper, which incorporate a Snapdragon 675 processor. The first of them highlighted by its telephoto camera with the ability to do 3x zoom, while the Hyper has the faster loading that we will see in the entire catalog.

Closing this first section, the Motorola Razr 2019 is the first folding mobile from the manufacturer, which recovers the design of the first Razr, although beyond the design with vertical opening, the rest of the specifications are closer to the mid-range.

Motorola Edge +
    Motorola Edge
    Motorola Moto One Zoom
    Motorola One Hyper
    Motorola Razr 2019

        
            screen
            AMOLED
6.7 “FHD +
(385 dpi)
format_21: 9
90 Hz
            AMOLED
6.7 “FHD +
(385 dpi)
format_21: 9
90 Hz
            SUPER AMOLED
6.4 “FHD +
(403 dpi)
19.5: 9 format
60 Hz
            IPS LCD
6.5 “FHD +
(396 dpi)
19.5: 9 format
60 Hz
            FOLDED P-OLED
6.2 “FHD +
(373 dpi)
format_21: 9
60 Hz
        
        
            Dimensions and weight
            161 x 71 x 9.6mm 203 grams
            162 x 71 x 9.3mm188 grams
            158 x 75 x 8.8mm 190 grams
            162 x 77 x 8.9mm210 grams
            172 x 72 x 6.9mm 205 grams
        
        
            Rear design
            Crystal
            Crystal
            Crystal
            Plastic
            Metal
        
        
            Processor
            Snapdragon 865
            Snapdragon 765G
            Snapdragon 675
            Snapdragon 675
            Snapdragon 710
        
        
            Cores
            1×2.8 GHz. K585
3×2.4 GHz. K585
4×1.8 GHz. K585
            1×2.4 GHz. K475
1×2.2 GHz. K475
6×1.8 GHz. K475
            2×2 GHz. K460
6×1.7 GHz. K460
            2×2 GHz. K460
6×1.7 GHz. K460
            2×2.2 GHz. K360
6×1.7 GHz. K360
        
                
            RAM
                        12 GB
                        4/6 GB
                        4GB
                        4GB
                        6 GB
        
        
            Memory
            256 GB
without microSD
            128 GB
+ microSD
            128 GB
+ microSD
            128 GB
+ microSD
            128 GB
without microSD
        
        
            YOU
            Android 10.0
            Android 10.0
            Android 9.0
            Android 10.0
            Android 9.0
        
        
            Connectivity
            5G (2 Gbps)
+ NFC
            5G (2 Gbps)
+ NFC
            4G (600 Mbps)
+ NFC
            4G (600 Mbps)
+ NFC
            4G (600 Mbps)
+ NFC
        
        
            Drums
            5,000 mAh
Fast charging 18W
Wireless 15W
(Reversible USB)
            4,500 mAh
Fast charging 18W
(Reversible USB)
            4,000 mAh
Fast charge 15W
(Reversible USB)
            4,000 mAh
27W fast charge
(Reversible USB)
            2,510 mAh
Fast charge 15W
(Reversible USB)
        
        
            Main camera
            108MP, f / 1.8, OIS
16MP wide angle 13mm
8MP zoom 3x f / 2.4
TOF
            64MP, f / 1.8
16MP wide angle 13mm
8MP zoom 2x f / 2.4
TOF
            48MP, f / 1.7, OIS
16MP wide angle 13mm
8MP zoom 3x f / 2.4
5MP depth
            64MP, f / 1.9
8MP wide angle 13mm
            16MP, f / 1.7
TOF 3D
        
        
            Frontal camera
            25 MP, f / 2.0
            25 MP, f / 2.0
            25 MP, f / 2.0
            16 MP, f / 2.0
Pop up
            5 MP, f / 2.0
        
        
            Sound
            Stereo speaker
With jack
            Stereo speaker
With jack
            Mono speaker
With jack
            Mono speaker
With jack
            Mono speaker
No jack
        
        
            Fingerprint Sensor
            Under screen
            Under screen
            Under screen
            Rear
            Frontal
        
        
            Analysis
            –
            –
            See analysis
            –
            Contact
        
        
            Price approx.
            1,199 euros
            599 euros
            350 euros
            299 euros
            1,600 euros

Motorola’s mid-range

It is closely followed by the Motorola Moto G8 Plus, which has a triple camera after losing the zoom and is worn on the rear fingerprint sensor but as an advantage we find the stereo speaker, the loading which is somewhat faster and a lower price.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus
    Motorola Moto G Stylus
    Motorola Moto G8 Power
    Motorola Moto G Power
    Motorola Moto G8

        
            screen
            LTPS IPS LCD
6.3 “FHD +
(400 dpi)
format_19: 9
            IPS LCD
6.4 “FHD +
(399 dpi)
19.2: 9 format
            IPS LCD
6.4 “FHD +
(399 dpi)
19.2: 9 format
            IPS LCD
6.4 “FHD +
(399 dpi)
19.2: 9 format
            IPS LCD
6.4 “HD +
(268 dpi)
19.5: 9 format
        
        
            Dimensions and weight
            158 x 76 x 9.1mm188 grams
            159 x 76 x 9.2mm 192 grams
            156 x 76 x 9.6mm197 grams
            160 x 76 x 9.6mm199 grams
            161 x 76 x 9mm188 grams
        
        
            Rear design
            Crystal
            Plastic
            Plastic
            Plastic
            Plastic
        
        
            Processor
            Snapdragon 665
            Snapdragon 665
            Snapdragon 665
            Snapdragon 665
            Snapdragon 665
        
        
            Cores
            4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
            4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
            4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
            4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
            4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
        
                
            RAM
                        4GB
                        4GB
                        4GB
                        4GB
                        4GB
        
        
            Memory
            64 GB
+ microSD
            128 GB
+ microSD
            64 GB
+ microSD
            64 GB
+ microSD
            64 GB
+ microSD
        
        
            YOU
            Android 9.0
            Android 10.0
            Android 10.0
            Android 10.0
            Android 10.0
        
        
            Connectivity
            4G (600 Mbps)
            4G (600 Mbps)
            4G (600 Mbps)
            4G (600 Mbps)
            4G (600 Mbps)
        
        
            Drums
            4,000 mAh
Fast charging 18W
(Reversible USB)
            4,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(Reversible USB)
            5,000 mAh
Fast charge 15W
(Reversible USB)
            5,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(Reversible USB)
            4,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(Reversible USB)
        
        
            Main camera
            48MP, f / 1.7, OIS
16MP wide angle 14mm
5MP, f / 2.2, depth
            48MP, f / 1.7
16MP wide angle 14mm
2MP, f / 2.2, macro
            16MP, f / 1.7
8MP 2x zoom
8MP wide angle 13mm
2MP, f / 2.2, macro
            16MP, f / 1.7
8MP wide angle 13mm
2MP, f / 2.2, macro
            16MP, f / 1.7
8MP wide angle 13mm
2MP, f / 2.2, macro
        
        
            Frontal camera
            25 MP, f / 2.0
            16 MP, f / 2.0
            16 MP, f / 2.0
            16 MP, f / 2.0
            8 MP, f / 2.0
        
        
            Sound
            Stereo speaker
With jack
            Stereo speaker
With jack
            Stereo speaker
With jack
            Stereo speaker
With jack
            Mono speaker
With jack
        
        
            Fingerprint Sensor
            Rear
            Rear
            Rear
            Rear
            Rear
        
        
            Analysis
            See analysis
            –
            See analysis
            –
            –
        
        
            Price approx.
            240 euros
            –
            229 euros
            –
            200 euros

With the new more elongated screen format, with an aspect ratio of 21: 9, we find practically two twins who share dimensions, processor and battery, leaving the camera as the main differentiating element. While the Motorola One Action stands out for the sensor with wide angle, the Motorola Moto One Vision focuses on a higher resolution and aperture sensor, in addition to optical stabilizer.

The cheapest of Motorola

From the Moto E family, which accommodates simpler smartphones from the manufacturer, the Motorola Moto E6 Plus will be the one with the largest screen and the only one with dual camera and fast charge. The Moto E6 Play and Moto E6 will mainly differ in the processor and in internal memory.

Motorola G8 Power Lite
                        Motorola Moto E6s 2020
            Motorola Moto E6 Plus
                Motorola Moto E6
                Motorola Moto E6 Play

    
    
            
            screen
            IPS LCD6.5 “HD + (269 dpi) Format: 20: 9
            IPS LCD6.1 “HD + (282 dpi) 19.5: 9 Format
            IPS LCD6.1 “HD + (282 dpi) 19.5: 9 Format
            IPS LCD5.5 “HD + (296 dpi) Format: 18: 9
            IPS LCD5.5 “HD + (296 dpi) Format: 18: 9
        
            
            Dimensions
            165 x 76 x 9.2mm
200 grams
            156 x 73 x 8.5mm
160 grams
            156 x 73 x 8.6mm
150 grams
            150 x 72 x 8.6mm
159 grams
            146 x 71 x 8.3mm
140 grams
        
        
            Rear design
            Plastic
            Plastic
            Plastic
            Plastic
            Plastic
        
            
            Processor
            Helium P35
            Helium P22
            Helium P22
            Snapdragon 435
            Mediatek MT6739
        
        
            Cores
            4×2.3 GHz. C-A53
+ 4×1.8 GHz. C-A53
            8×2.0 GHz. C-A53
            8×2.0 GHz. C-A53
            4×1.4 GHz. C-A53
            4×1.5 GHz. C-A53
        
                
            RAM
            4GB
            2 GB
            2/4 GB
                        2 GB
            2 GB
        
        
            Memory
            64GB + microSD
            32GB + microSD
            32/64 GB + microSD
            16 GB + microSD
                        32GB + microSD
        
        
            YOU
            Android 9.0
            Android 9.0
            Android 9.0
            Android 9.0
            Android 9.0
        
        
            Connectivity
            4G (300 Mbps)
            4G (300 Mbps)
            4G (300 Mbps)
            4G (300 Mbps)
            4G (150 Mbps)
        
        
            Drums
            5,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(microUSB)
            3,000 mAh
No fast charge
(microUSB)
            3,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(microUSB)
            3,000 mAh
No fast charge
(microUSB)
            3,000 mAh
No fast charge
(microUSB)
        
        
            Main camera
            16MP, f / 2.0
2MP, f / 2.4, macro
2MP, f / 2.4, depth
            13MP, f / 2.2
2MP, f / 2.4, depth
            13MP, f / 2.2
2MP, f / 2.4, depth
            13MP, f / 2.0
            13MP, f / 2.2
        
        
            Frontal camera
            8 MP, f / 2.0
            5 MP, f / 2.2
            8 MP, f / 2.0
            5 MP, f / 2.2
            5 MP, f / 2.2
        
        
            Sound
            Mono speaker
With jack
            Mono speaker
With jack
            Mono speaker
With jack
            Mono speaker
With jack
            Mono speaker
With jack
        
        
            Fingerprint Sensor
            Rear
            Rear
            Rear
            Rear
            Rear
        

            Analysis
            –
            –
            See analysis
            –
            –
        

            Price approx.
            180 euros
            109 euros
            129 euros
            –
            89 euros

All mobile catalogs

