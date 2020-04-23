Lenovo, owners of the Motorola brand, have recovered this year 2020 the high-end smartphones with the new Motorola Edge, which arrive alongside a deep renovation of its catalog carried out in recent months as seen from the catalog available at the end of 2019.

For try facilitate the choice of Motorola mobile that could best be adjusted to the different needs of users, we have grouped the main smartphones of the manufacturer to order them from the most powerful to the cheapest, highlighting advantages, most common features, price and video analysis.

The most complete and powerful Motorola

Opening the catalog we find the new Motorola Edge and Edge + that stand out for the immersive panel that Motorola has called “Endless Edge” and that it curves on the sides until reaching a 90 degree angle to fit into the frame of the phone. In addition, when placed horizontally to play we will have additional touch buttons on top, what Motorola calls “Edge Touch”.

A small step below, we will find the Motorola Moto One Zoom and Motorola One Hyper, which incorporate a Snapdragon 675 processor. The first of them highlighted by its telephoto camera with the ability to do 3x zoom, while the Hyper has the faster loading that we will see in the entire catalog.

Closing this first section, the Motorola Razr 2019 is the first folding mobile from the manufacturer, which recovers the design of the first Razr, although beyond the design with vertical opening, the rest of the specifications are closer to the mid-range.

Motorola Edge +

Motorola Edge

Motorola Moto One Zoom

Motorola One Hyper

Motorola Razr 2019



screen

AMOLED

6.7 “FHD +

(385 dpi)

format_21: 9

90 Hz

AMOLED

6.7 “FHD +

(385 dpi)

format_21: 9

90 Hz

SUPER AMOLED

6.4 “FHD +

(403 dpi)

19.5: 9 format

60 Hz

IPS LCD

6.5 “FHD +

(396 dpi)

19.5: 9 format

60 Hz

FOLDED P-OLED

6.2 “FHD +

(373 dpi)

format_21: 9

60 Hz





Dimensions and weight

161 x 71 x 9.6mm 203 grams

162 x 71 x 9.3mm188 grams

158 x 75 x 8.8mm 190 grams

162 x 77 x 8.9mm210 grams

172 x 72 x 6.9mm 205 grams





Rear design

Crystal

Crystal

Crystal

Plastic

Metal





Processor

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 765G

Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 710





Cores

1×2.8 GHz. K585

3×2.4 GHz. K585

4×1.8 GHz. K585

1×2.4 GHz. K475

1×2.2 GHz. K475

6×1.8 GHz. K475

2×2 GHz. K460

6×1.7 GHz. K460

2×2 GHz. K460

6×1.7 GHz. K460

2×2.2 GHz. K360

6×1.7 GHz. K360





RAM

12 GB

4/6 GB

4GB

4GB

6 GB





Memory

256 GB

without microSD

128 GB

+ microSD

128 GB

+ microSD

128 GB

+ microSD

128 GB

without microSD





YOU

Android 10.0

Android 10.0

Android 9.0

Android 10.0

Android 9.0





Connectivity

5G (2 Gbps)

+ NFC

5G (2 Gbps)

+ NFC

4G (600 Mbps)

+ NFC

4G (600 Mbps)

+ NFC

4G (600 Mbps)

+ NFC





Drums

5,000 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Wireless 15W

(Reversible USB)

4,500 mAh

Fast charging 18W

(Reversible USB)

4,000 mAh

Fast charge 15W

(Reversible USB)

4,000 mAh

27W fast charge

(Reversible USB)

2,510 mAh

Fast charge 15W

(Reversible USB)





Main camera

108MP, f / 1.8, OIS

16MP wide angle 13mm

8MP zoom 3x f / 2.4

TOF

64MP, f / 1.8

16MP wide angle 13mm

8MP zoom 2x f / 2.4

TOF

48MP, f / 1.7, OIS

16MP wide angle 13mm

8MP zoom 3x f / 2.4

5MP depth

64MP, f / 1.9

8MP wide angle 13mm

16MP, f / 1.7

TOF 3D





Frontal camera

25 MP, f / 2.0

25 MP, f / 2.0

25 MP, f / 2.0

16 MP, f / 2.0

Pop up

5 MP, f / 2.0





Sound

Stereo speaker

With jack

Stereo speaker

With jack

Mono speaker

With jack

Mono speaker

With jack

Mono speaker

No jack





Fingerprint Sensor

Under screen

Under screen

Under screen

Rear

Frontal





Analysis

–

–

See analysis

–

Contact





Price approx.

1,199 euros

599 euros

350 euros

299 euros

1,600 euros

Motorola’s mid-range

It is closely followed by the Motorola Moto G8 Plus, which has a triple camera after losing the zoom and is worn on the rear fingerprint sensor but as an advantage we find the stereo speaker, the loading which is somewhat faster and a lower price.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Motorola Moto G Power

Motorola Moto G8



screen

LTPS IPS LCD

6.3 “FHD +

(400 dpi)

format_19: 9

IPS LCD

6.4 “FHD +

(399 dpi)

19.2: 9 format

IPS LCD

6.4 “FHD +

(399 dpi)

19.2: 9 format

IPS LCD

6.4 “FHD +

(399 dpi)

19.2: 9 format

IPS LCD

6.4 “HD +

(268 dpi)

19.5: 9 format





Dimensions and weight

158 x 76 x 9.1mm188 grams

159 x 76 x 9.2mm 192 grams

156 x 76 x 9.6mm197 grams

160 x 76 x 9.6mm199 grams

161 x 76 x 9mm188 grams





Rear design

Crystal

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic





Processor

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 665





Cores

4×2.2 GHz. K260

4×1.8 GHz. K260

4×2.2 GHz. K260

4×1.8 GHz. K260

4×2.2 GHz. K260

4×1.8 GHz. K260

4×2.2 GHz. K260

4×1.8 GHz. K260

4×2.2 GHz. K260

4×1.8 GHz. K260





RAM

4GB

4GB

4GB

4GB

4GB





Memory

64 GB

+ microSD

128 GB

+ microSD

64 GB

+ microSD

64 GB

+ microSD

64 GB

+ microSD





YOU

Android 9.0

Android 10.0

Android 10.0

Android 10.0

Android 10.0





Connectivity

4G (600 Mbps)

4G (600 Mbps)

4G (600 Mbps)

4G (600 Mbps)

4G (600 Mbps)





Drums

4,000 mAh

Fast charging 18W

(Reversible USB)

4,000 mAh

10W fast charge

(Reversible USB)

5,000 mAh

Fast charge 15W

(Reversible USB)

5,000 mAh

10W fast charge

(Reversible USB)

4,000 mAh

10W fast charge

(Reversible USB)





Main camera

48MP, f / 1.7, OIS

16MP wide angle 14mm

5MP, f / 2.2, depth

48MP, f / 1.7

16MP wide angle 14mm

2MP, f / 2.2, macro

16MP, f / 1.7

8MP 2x zoom

8MP wide angle 13mm

2MP, f / 2.2, macro

16MP, f / 1.7

8MP wide angle 13mm

2MP, f / 2.2, macro

16MP, f / 1.7

8MP wide angle 13mm

2MP, f / 2.2, macro





Frontal camera

25 MP, f / 2.0

16 MP, f / 2.0

16 MP, f / 2.0

16 MP, f / 2.0

8 MP, f / 2.0





Sound

Stereo speaker

With jack

Stereo speaker

With jack

Stereo speaker

With jack

Stereo speaker

With jack

Mono speaker

With jack





Fingerprint Sensor

Rear

Rear

Rear

Rear

Rear





Analysis

See analysis

–

See analysis

–

–





Price approx.

240 euros

–

229 euros

–

200 euros

With the new more elongated screen format, with an aspect ratio of 21: 9, we find practically two twins who share dimensions, processor and battery, leaving the camera as the main differentiating element. While the Motorola One Action stands out for the sensor with wide angle, the Motorola Moto One Vision focuses on a higher resolution and aperture sensor, in addition to optical stabilizer.

The cheapest of Motorola

From the Moto E family, which accommodates simpler smartphones from the manufacturer, the Motorola Moto E6 Plus will be the one with the largest screen and the only one with dual camera and fast charge. The Moto E6 Play and Moto E6 will mainly differ in the processor and in internal memory.

Motorola G8 Power Lite

Motorola Moto E6s 2020

Motorola Moto E6 Plus

Motorola Moto E6

Motorola Moto E6 Play







screen

IPS LCD6.5 “HD + (269 dpi) Format: 20: 9

IPS LCD6.1 “HD + (282 dpi) 19.5: 9 Format

IPS LCD6.1 “HD + (282 dpi) 19.5: 9 Format

IPS LCD5.5 “HD + (296 dpi) Format: 18: 9

IPS LCD5.5 “HD + (296 dpi) Format: 18: 9





Dimensions

165 x 76 x 9.2mm

200 grams

156 x 73 x 8.5mm

160 grams

156 x 73 x 8.6mm

150 grams

150 x 72 x 8.6mm

159 grams

146 x 71 x 8.3mm

140 grams





Rear design

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic





Processor

Helium P35

Helium P22

Helium P22

Snapdragon 435

Mediatek MT6739





Cores

4×2.3 GHz. C-A53

+ 4×1.8 GHz. C-A53

8×2.0 GHz. C-A53

8×2.0 GHz. C-A53

4×1.4 GHz. C-A53

4×1.5 GHz. C-A53





RAM

4GB

2 GB

2/4 GB

2 GB

2 GB





Memory

64GB + microSD

32GB + microSD

32/64 GB + microSD

16 GB + microSD

32GB + microSD





YOU

Android 9.0

Android 9.0

Android 9.0

Android 9.0

Android 9.0





Connectivity

4G (300 Mbps)

4G (300 Mbps)

4G (300 Mbps)

4G (300 Mbps)

4G (150 Mbps)





Drums

5,000 mAh

10W fast charge

(microUSB)

3,000 mAh

No fast charge

(microUSB)

3,000 mAh

10W fast charge

(microUSB)

3,000 mAh

No fast charge

(microUSB)

3,000 mAh

No fast charge

(microUSB)





Main camera

16MP, f / 2.0

2MP, f / 2.4, macro

2MP, f / 2.4, depth

13MP, f / 2.2

2MP, f / 2.4, depth

13MP, f / 2.2

2MP, f / 2.4, depth

13MP, f / 2.0

13MP, f / 2.2





Frontal camera

8 MP, f / 2.0

5 MP, f / 2.2

8 MP, f / 2.0

5 MP, f / 2.2

5 MP, f / 2.2





Sound

Mono speaker

With jack

Mono speaker

With jack

Mono speaker

With jack

Mono speaker

With jack

Mono speaker

With jack





Fingerprint Sensor

Rear

Rear

Rear

Rear

Rear



Analysis

–

–

See analysis

–

–



Price approx.

180 euros

109 euros

129 euros

–

89 euros

