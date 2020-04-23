Lenovo, owners of the Motorola brand, have recovered this year 2020 the high-end smartphones with the new Motorola Edge, which arrive alongside a deep renovation of its catalog carried out in recent months as seen from the catalog available at the end of 2019.
For try facilitate the choice of Motorola mobile that could best be adjusted to the different needs of users, we have grouped the main smartphones of the manufacturer to order them from the most powerful to the cheapest, highlighting advantages, most common features, price and video analysis.
The most complete and powerful Motorola
Opening the catalog we find the new Motorola Edge and Edge + that stand out for the immersive panel that Motorola has called “Endless Edge” and that it curves on the sides until reaching a 90 degree angle to fit into the frame of the phone. In addition, when placed horizontally to play we will have additional touch buttons on top, what Motorola calls “Edge Touch”.
A small step below, we will find the Motorola Moto One Zoom and Motorola One Hyper, which incorporate a Snapdragon 675 processor. The first of them highlighted by its telephoto camera with the ability to do 3x zoom, while the Hyper has the faster loading that we will see in the entire catalog.
Closing this first section, the Motorola Razr 2019 is the first folding mobile from the manufacturer, which recovers the design of the first Razr, although beyond the design with vertical opening, the rest of the specifications are closer to the mid-range.
Motorola Edge +
Motorola Edge
Motorola Moto One Zoom
Motorola One Hyper
Motorola Razr 2019
screen
AMOLED
6.7 “FHD +
(385 dpi)
format_21: 9
90 Hz
AMOLED
6.7 “FHD +
(385 dpi)
format_21: 9
90 Hz
SUPER AMOLED
6.4 “FHD +
(403 dpi)
19.5: 9 format
60 Hz
IPS LCD
6.5 “FHD +
(396 dpi)
19.5: 9 format
60 Hz
FOLDED P-OLED
6.2 “FHD +
(373 dpi)
format_21: 9
60 Hz
Dimensions and weight
161 x 71 x 9.6mm 203 grams
162 x 71 x 9.3mm188 grams
158 x 75 x 8.8mm 190 grams
162 x 77 x 8.9mm210 grams
172 x 72 x 6.9mm 205 grams
Rear design
Crystal
Crystal
Crystal
Plastic
Metal
Processor
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 710
Cores
1×2.8 GHz. K585
3×2.4 GHz. K585
4×1.8 GHz. K585
1×2.4 GHz. K475
1×2.2 GHz. K475
6×1.8 GHz. K475
2×2 GHz. K460
6×1.7 GHz. K460
2×2 GHz. K460
6×1.7 GHz. K460
2×2.2 GHz. K360
6×1.7 GHz. K360
RAM
12 GB
4/6 GB
4GB
4GB
6 GB
Memory
256 GB
without microSD
128 GB
+ microSD
128 GB
+ microSD
128 GB
+ microSD
128 GB
without microSD
YOU
Android 10.0
Android 10.0
Android 9.0
Android 10.0
Android 9.0
Connectivity
5G (2 Gbps)
+ NFC
5G (2 Gbps)
+ NFC
4G (600 Mbps)
+ NFC
4G (600 Mbps)
+ NFC
4G (600 Mbps)
+ NFC
Drums
5,000 mAh
Fast charging 18W
Wireless 15W
(Reversible USB)
4,500 mAh
Fast charging 18W
(Reversible USB)
4,000 mAh
Fast charge 15W
(Reversible USB)
4,000 mAh
27W fast charge
(Reversible USB)
2,510 mAh
Fast charge 15W
(Reversible USB)
Main camera
108MP, f / 1.8, OIS
16MP wide angle 13mm
8MP zoom 3x f / 2.4
TOF
64MP, f / 1.8
16MP wide angle 13mm
8MP zoom 2x f / 2.4
TOF
48MP, f / 1.7, OIS
16MP wide angle 13mm
8MP zoom 3x f / 2.4
5MP depth
64MP, f / 1.9
8MP wide angle 13mm
16MP, f / 1.7
TOF 3D
Frontal camera
25 MP, f / 2.0
25 MP, f / 2.0
25 MP, f / 2.0
16 MP, f / 2.0
Pop up
5 MP, f / 2.0
Sound
Stereo speaker
With jack
Stereo speaker
With jack
Mono speaker
With jack
Mono speaker
With jack
Mono speaker
No jack
Fingerprint Sensor
Under screen
Under screen
Under screen
Rear
Frontal
Analysis
–
–
See analysis
–
Contact
Price approx.
1,199 euros
599 euros
350 euros
299 euros
1,600 euros
Motorola’s mid-range
It is closely followed by the Motorola Moto G8 Plus, which has a triple camera after losing the zoom and is worn on the rear fingerprint sensor but as an advantage we find the stereo speaker, the loading which is somewhat faster and a lower price.
Motorola Moto G8 Plus
Motorola Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G8 Power
Motorola Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G8
screen
LTPS IPS LCD
6.3 “FHD +
(400 dpi)
format_19: 9
IPS LCD
6.4 “FHD +
(399 dpi)
19.2: 9 format
IPS LCD
6.4 “FHD +
(399 dpi)
19.2: 9 format
IPS LCD
6.4 “FHD +
(399 dpi)
19.2: 9 format
IPS LCD
6.4 “HD +
(268 dpi)
19.5: 9 format
Dimensions and weight
158 x 76 x 9.1mm188 grams
159 x 76 x 9.2mm 192 grams
156 x 76 x 9.6mm197 grams
160 x 76 x 9.6mm199 grams
161 x 76 x 9mm188 grams
Rear design
Crystal
Plastic
Plastic
Plastic
Plastic
Processor
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
Cores
4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
4×2.2 GHz. K260
4×1.8 GHz. K260
RAM
4GB
4GB
4GB
4GB
4GB
Memory
64 GB
+ microSD
128 GB
+ microSD
64 GB
+ microSD
64 GB
+ microSD
64 GB
+ microSD
YOU
Android 9.0
Android 10.0
Android 10.0
Android 10.0
Android 10.0
Connectivity
4G (600 Mbps)
4G (600 Mbps)
4G (600 Mbps)
4G (600 Mbps)
4G (600 Mbps)
Drums
4,000 mAh
Fast charging 18W
(Reversible USB)
4,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(Reversible USB)
5,000 mAh
Fast charge 15W
(Reversible USB)
5,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(Reversible USB)
4,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(Reversible USB)
Main camera
48MP, f / 1.7, OIS
16MP wide angle 14mm
5MP, f / 2.2, depth
48MP, f / 1.7
16MP wide angle 14mm
2MP, f / 2.2, macro
16MP, f / 1.7
8MP 2x zoom
8MP wide angle 13mm
2MP, f / 2.2, macro
16MP, f / 1.7
8MP wide angle 13mm
2MP, f / 2.2, macro
16MP, f / 1.7
8MP wide angle 13mm
2MP, f / 2.2, macro
Frontal camera
25 MP, f / 2.0
16 MP, f / 2.0
16 MP, f / 2.0
16 MP, f / 2.0
8 MP, f / 2.0
Sound
Stereo speaker
With jack
Stereo speaker
With jack
Stereo speaker
With jack
Stereo speaker
With jack
Mono speaker
With jack
Fingerprint Sensor
Rear
Rear
Rear
Rear
Rear
Analysis
See analysis
–
See analysis
–
–
Price approx.
240 euros
–
229 euros
–
200 euros
With the new more elongated screen format, with an aspect ratio of 21: 9, we find practically two twins who share dimensions, processor and battery, leaving the camera as the main differentiating element. While the Motorola One Action stands out for the sensor with wide angle, the Motorola Moto One Vision focuses on a higher resolution and aperture sensor, in addition to optical stabilizer.
The cheapest of Motorola
From the Moto E family, which accommodates simpler smartphones from the manufacturer, the Motorola Moto E6 Plus will be the one with the largest screen and the only one with dual camera and fast charge. The Moto E6 Play and Moto E6 will mainly differ in the processor and in internal memory.
Motorola G8 Power Lite
Motorola Moto E6s 2020
Motorola Moto E6 Plus
Motorola Moto E6
Motorola Moto E6 Play
screen
IPS LCD6.5 “HD + (269 dpi) Format: 20: 9
IPS LCD6.1 “HD + (282 dpi) 19.5: 9 Format
IPS LCD6.1 “HD + (282 dpi) 19.5: 9 Format
IPS LCD5.5 “HD + (296 dpi) Format: 18: 9
IPS LCD5.5 “HD + (296 dpi) Format: 18: 9
Dimensions
165 x 76 x 9.2mm
200 grams
156 x 73 x 8.5mm
160 grams
156 x 73 x 8.6mm
150 grams
150 x 72 x 8.6mm
159 grams
146 x 71 x 8.3mm
140 grams
Rear design
Plastic
Plastic
Plastic
Plastic
Plastic
Processor
Helium P35
Helium P22
Helium P22
Snapdragon 435
Mediatek MT6739
Cores
4×2.3 GHz. C-A53
+ 4×1.8 GHz. C-A53
8×2.0 GHz. C-A53
8×2.0 GHz. C-A53
4×1.4 GHz. C-A53
4×1.5 GHz. C-A53
RAM
4GB
2 GB
2/4 GB
2 GB
2 GB
Memory
64GB + microSD
32GB + microSD
32/64 GB + microSD
16 GB + microSD
32GB + microSD
YOU
Android 9.0
Android 9.0
Android 9.0
Android 9.0
Android 9.0
Connectivity
4G (300 Mbps)
4G (300 Mbps)
4G (300 Mbps)
4G (300 Mbps)
4G (150 Mbps)
Drums
5,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(microUSB)
3,000 mAh
No fast charge
(microUSB)
3,000 mAh
10W fast charge
(microUSB)
3,000 mAh
No fast charge
(microUSB)
3,000 mAh
No fast charge
(microUSB)
Main camera
16MP, f / 2.0
2MP, f / 2.4, macro
2MP, f / 2.4, depth
13MP, f / 2.2
2MP, f / 2.4, depth
13MP, f / 2.2
2MP, f / 2.4, depth
13MP, f / 2.0
13MP, f / 2.2
Frontal camera
8 MP, f / 2.0
5 MP, f / 2.2
8 MP, f / 2.0
5 MP, f / 2.2
5 MP, f / 2.2
Sound
Mono speaker
With jack
Mono speaker
With jack
Mono speaker
With jack
Mono speaker
With jack
Mono speaker
With jack
Fingerprint Sensor
Rear
Rear
Rear
Rear
Rear
Analysis
–
–
See analysis
–
–
Price approx.
180 euros
109 euros
129 euros
–
89 euros
