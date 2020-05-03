Motorola is one of the most beloved companies in the mobile and telecommunications segment in general. Many have had a signature phone, or still do, but tomorrow is the important day with the presentation of their Motorola Edge and Edge + devices. But we are at a time when the most important leaks come to light hours even a day before the official date, as has happened to the American firm.

A small look at the Motorola Edge

Through MSPoweruser we have learned the details of the new smartphone from the American company. The company has done its homework to return through the front door to the highest range and everything indicates that it has succeeded. On its front we find a screen very similar to what we see in a high-end market with a display that extends across the front and a punch on the upper left.

Where both terminals differ is at the rear with the placement of their lenses. Here there are differences and it is that everything points to the Motorola Edge having a 64 MPX main sensor along with two other lenses with different characteristics. And this is where we talk about Edge +, where you will have a brand new 108 MPX main lens along with 16 MPX ultra wide angle and 8MPX telephoto camera. With these characteristics it has the graphic section more than covered, and as a curiosity the classic M of the back will not be part of the fingerprint sensor but it will be on the integrated screen. But what is inside the terminals?

New post at Patreon: “Motorola Edge and Edge + Videos”[[https://t.co/TKRMqf1nLR] pic.twitter.com/Pa4kDbaxbG – Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 21, 2020

Inside the Motorola Edge we find a Snapdragon 865 processor in the case of Edge + and wireless charging in a battery that they say will last no less than two days. Among its technical characteristics we also find 6 or 8 GB of RAM and a space also variable according to the different versions.

Tomorrow is the big day for the company and it will be then when we know all the details of these two terminals in full.