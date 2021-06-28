Motorola Edge 20, versions and specifications

Thanks to a leak of the well-known, and reliable, Evan Blass we have been able to discover the specifications of the Motorola Edge 20, a smartphone that will position within what we know as the upper-middle range, a level that has been the subject of a huge expansion, thanks to the Qualcomm and MediaTek bet to launch very powerful SoCs that do not reach the level of the high-end, but should not be absorbed by the mid-range either.

Before entering to see its key specifications, we are going to review the most important aspects in terms of design and quality of finishes. The Motorola Edge 20 will have an all-screen front, with curved edges that will be stretched to create a cascading screen effect, minimizing the side edges. At the top and bottom, it will also feature very narrow screen edges, and will have a front camera built into a floating island.

In the back, we wait a minimalist finish, with a set of cameras arranged vertically on an island that will maintain the color of the chassis (it will not be differentiated in black), and the classic Motorola logo. It is not confirmed, but this model could be finished in metal and glass, although in the end the company of the wings may opt for metal and plastic in the back to reduce costs and better refine the sale price.

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Lite, specifications

The company of the wings will present two versions of the Motorola Edge 20, one that we can consider as “standard”, which will be the most powerful and the most complete, and another differentiated with the appellative «Lite», that it will have a lower hardware configuration and will therefore be more economical.

According to the source of this information, the Motorola Edge 20 will have a 6.78-inch screen, will have a 2,460 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 32 MP front camera mounted on a floating island, three rear cameras divided into one 108 MP main lens, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP depth sensor. Its battery will be 5,000 mAh.

It is said that the European version It could come with a 6.67-inch screen, and it would have a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. To this should be added a change in the configuration of the rear camera, since the wide angle would become 16 MP and the depth sensor would be replaced by an 8 MP telephoto lens. The battery would drop to 4,000 mAh.

The Motorola Edge 20 will use a SoC Snapdragon 778G, a powerful chip that has an eight-core CPU divided into three blocks, one “maximum performance” at 2.4 GHz (Cortex-A78), another with three high-performance cores at 2.2 GHz (Cortex-A78 ) and another with four high-efficiency 1.9 GHz cores (Cortex-A55). Its GPU is an Adreno 642L. We hope that it comes with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and that the Motorola Edge 20 is available in two versions, one with 128 GB of storage and the other with 256 GB.

For its part, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, will use a MediaTek Dimensity 720, a more modest but quite capable chip. It will keep the design line of its older brother and also the resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, but with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Its camera configuration would be the same that we saw in the Motorola Edge 20 aimed at the US market, which means that it will have a 32 MP front camera, a 108 MP main rear camera, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Finally, in the specifications table published by Evan Blass we can also see a version of the Motorola Edge 20 with SoC Snapdragon 870, known as “PSTAR”, which would position directly within the high end, since this chip is capable of offering a slightly higher performance than the Snapdragon 865+.