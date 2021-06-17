Motorola Defy: these are the official features of the next off-road mobile | Technology

Motorola announces the launch of a new mobile that it hopes to enamor those looking for a resistant and dynamic device: Motorola Defy.

Over the years we have seen different mobiles that boasted of being especially resistant, whether this was another element to promote or its main value. It is something easy to understand, many users want to get their hands on mobiles that do not break and that they can always carry with them, even when they play sports or if they have a particularly active life. For them Motorola Defy arrives.

When manufacturing the Motorola Defy, in the company They have worked with Bullitt Group, an English company specializing in creating especially durable and shockproof devices. According to Motorola, there has been an effort with this mobile that withstands falls from 180 cm, can submerge up to 35 minutes at 1.5 meters and is certified of various military standards.

Is this added resistance balanced with the benefits it offers? When developing the Motorola Defy, a mobile has been sought that complies in general, as with the Snapdragon 662 processor accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage internal. The battery is more interesting with 5,000 mAh and TurboPower charging at 20 W.

The screen of the Motorola Defy is a good size, something increasingly requested: 6.5 “HD + protected with Corning Gorilla Victus glass. Regarding the cameras, it implements three sensors with classic characteristics on the market: 48 Mpx main, 2 Mpx depth and 2 Mpx macro. But let’s see what are the general characteristics of this mobile.

Motorola Defy Display 6.5 “HD + panel protected by Corning Gorilla Victus glass Snapdragon 662 processor 4 GB RAM LPDDR5 Storage 64 GB (expandable with micro SD) Main cameras 48 Mpx f / 1.8 main | 2 Mpx depth | 2 Mpx macro Mpx 8 Mpx front camera Battery 5,000 mAh | 20 W charge | Charger included Android 10 operating system Price € 329

In terms of design, Motorola Defy will arrive in two colors that try to convey the strength of the device: forged green and black. In addition, it will be sold with a detachable mail in case you want to tie it to your hand at some point in time.

We do not have official release dates at the moment, but it is known that Motorola Defy will be sold at a price of 329 euros. This mobile is an interesting move by Motorola, we will see how it works when we have the opportunity to analyze it.