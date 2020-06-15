During an assault, her hair got stuck in the rear tire of the thief’s motorcycle, who dragged her several meters

Buenos Aires.- A woman was dragged several meters after her hair on the rear tire of the motorcycle in which an assailant was moving who tried to strip her of her wallet.

The events occurred in the town of Beautiful Hill, located on the outskirts of the city of Bueno Aires, Argentina.

Thanks to the security cameras that were installed on the street, the tragic event could be captured on video.

The victim was identified as Celia Chaparro, 46 ​​years old.

« He told me to give him everything he had, I don’t know if he pushed me or I fell »

After hearing the loud screams of panic and pain, neighbors came to the aid of Celia, later when he was cornered, the assailant ran away leaving his motorcycle In the crime scene.

It ended without a pantry, without hair and injured

Local press reports reveal that the woman suffered several injuries to her head, as well as blows and scratches all over her body, it is known that the hair to be able to separate from the wheel of the motorcycle.

The groceries he had gone out to buy ended up scattered on the asphalt.

The thief has not been located by the authorities so he could continue to commit crimes on the streets.

