Formula 1 studies extending the closure of its factories for a few more weeks to control spending while deciding when the 2020 season will start.

The summer break has been brought forward from August to March and April. We know that the first eight appointments will not be held on their original dates and right now the first race is scheduled for June 14. However, it is not clear that this will be held and if the teams reopen their factories in April, they would still be two long months from that possible start of the Championship.

The lack of Grand Prix means zero income for the teams and this is a real problem for the teams, so right now it is studied to extend the current break for a few weeks to control spending during this period and help, especially, the teams Smaller in this crisis, as reported by the American web portal Motosport.com.

In addition to the team headquarters, the factories of Formula 1 bikers have also agreed to close for three weeks in April, according to the German publication Auto Motor und Sport. It is a very restrictive measure, since it must be remembered that during the last summer breaks motorcyclists were allowed to develop and work their power units.

Now, however, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes and Renault are stopping their test benches and closing their engine factories. Ferrari was the first to lower the shutter of its power units department, it did so only a few days after closing its factories in Modena and Maranello, as Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Renault closed its Viry-Châtillon factory on March 20 by order of the Government of France. Mercedes did the same with Brixworth, which has not worked since last Friday. Honda is pending to inform the FIA ​​of when it will close its engine departments in Sakura, Milton Keynes and Brixworth, but is expected to do so soon.

