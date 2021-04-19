Motorist: this is how the DGT drones watch you

How do drones from the General Directorate of Traffic monitor the roads? Since the DGT introduced its drones we have tried to answer this question. We have already told you that the operation of drones has its limitations, starting with the fact that they have a very limited autonomy, which allows monitoring a section for very short periods, always less than an hour, and require a deployment on the ground. to be controlled. But they are also especially effective for being able to monitor a relatively long stretch from the air, obtaining reliable evidence of violations committed and with relative discretion. However, How do the drones of the DGT monitor motorcyclists?

This is how the DGT watches over motorists

The DGT is using its drones mainly on sections of conventional roads. In recent years, vigilance has been increased in these sections due to their high accident rate, also due to the seriousness of the infractions committed there, such as undue overtaking. Surveillance on conventional roads – especially with DGT drones – is also increasing as they are areas that are regularly frequented by those considered vulnerable groups, such as cyclists and motorists.

According to 24-hour accident data from the DGT in 2020, conventional roads resulted in 77% of the fatalities in traffic accidents and 173 motorists died.

As we said, DGT drones can capture many common infractions on conventional roads and in sections usually frequented by motorcyclists, although it is true, and unlike Pegasus helicopters, they do not have a cinemometer with which to record excess speed. As for motorcyclists, it is important to highlight their effectiveness in identifying some of the most common motorcycle offenses, overtaking and improper U-turns, or invading the opposite direction when not appropriate.

The DGT shared on its social networks the video recorded by a drone that can be seen in this tweet. It is a recording from 2019, in which a motorcyclist is seen passing with a continuous line and in a curve in which there is not enough visibility. You can also see how the drone operates, following the rider and capturing the infraction, and even how later, at the end of the section, there is a ground control to identify the offender. However, the presence of a ground control is not necessary for Traffic officers to initiate a complaint file for having committed a traffic offense.

In this case, the rider could face a fine ranging from € 200 to € 500 and the withdrawal of up to 6 points from the license.