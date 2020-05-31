This Saturday, hundreds of vehicles made caravans in different states of the Mexican Republic with protests against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In Jalisco, nearly 1,500 cars assembled a contingent that exceeded the two kilometers. They left from the Minerva roundabout to the Los Niños Héroes roundabout

The cars displayed slogans against the federal government and the president. In addition, the crew showed banners mocking the president and alluding to phrases such as ‘fuchi, guácala’, and ‘you are leaving, I get tired, goose’.

Through the streets of the metropolitan area of Veracruz-Boca del Río, more than 200 vehicles carried out a caravan to protest against López Obrador.

On board vehicles, mostly luxury brands and models, participants criticized the errors that they believed had existed during the current state administration.

As they passed through the streets, they displayed banners demanding the resignation of the president, in addition to honking their horns and waving Mexican flags.

In MorelosThe vehicles gathered at the Glorieta de la Paloma de la Paz in Cuernavaca, to march in a caravan. The slogans & # x27; Out AMLO & # x27; & # x27; AMLO, go now & # x27; they were read on the cardboard that the cars were carrying when leaving for the IMSS area of ​​Plan de Ayala, from 7:00 am.

In an interview for El Financiero, the representative of the National Anti AMLO Front (FRENA) in Morelos, Guillermo Villagordoa expressed that this demonstration is because they are tired of the decisions that the president has taken and lead to ruin the country.

“It is an organization headed by Gilberto Lozano, from the National Citizen Council and FRENA arose as a result of the tragedy that this government is taking us to cause this person (the president) to resign,” he assured.

The spokesman for this group mentioned that there is a social ardor, given the statements made by the country’s president regarding the COVID-19 pandemic that “have led this country to the precipice.”

However, on social networks they reacted against this demonstration, since most of the cars that joined the march were the latest model and some luxury.

In townDozens of motorists joined the so-called #AMLOveteYA caravan in the vicinity of the Puebla star, located in the surroundings of the Angelópolis Shopping Center.

With flags of Mexico and banners with legends like & # x27; We don’t want a dictator & # x27; and & # x27; AMLO, resigns, “and even & # x27; Fuera Barbosa & # x27; (referring to the governor of Puebla), made the journey along the Atlixcayotl road and the area with the greatest commercial boom in the entity.

The protest occurs just when the wave of new coronavirus infections is on the rise, as 385 have been detected in 48 hours, according to information from the federal government, in addition to active cases, the entity reached 751, being the third entity at the level national in this indicator.

In Morelia, a caravan of around 300 vehicles traveled through the main avenues of Morelia, to reject the public policies of President López Obrador.

Hundreds of motorists demanded the departure of the president because they considered that the country is being mismanaged.

During their tour in the city of & # x27; Las Canteras Rosas & # x27 ;, the drivers who made up the caravan triggered the horn of their vehicles on multiple occasions.

The caravan against López works in transit through Francisco I. Madero, Acueducto, Enrique Ramírez and Camelinas avenues, among others.

In MeridaThree days before López Obrador’s arrival in Yucatan to give the start signal for the work of the Maya Train, people demonstrated in a caravan, called the & # x27; horn & # x27 ;, that spanned a length of almost 1.5 kilometers, to demand the resignation of the holder of the Executive ..

At 8:00 am, the protesters, summoned by the FRENAA, began to gather at the gates of the State Congress, from where they left via Periférico Poniente to enter the main avenues of Mérida, until they reached their final point, the Monument to La Patria, in Paseo de Montejo.

In dozens of vehicles, with decals and banners, and even some drivers on their mouth covers, the protesters wrote slogans such as & # x27; Andrés López, in Yucatan we don’t love you & # x27 ;, & # x27; # AMLOveteya & # x27 ;, among other.

In QuerétaroDozens of motorists in the state capital demonstrated against the federal government. Around 10:00 am, they met under the hashtag #AMLOVeteYa.

Citizen protests in the municipality of San Juan del Río, against López Obrador’s policies against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as actions to address the economic situation, also joined.

A 500-car caravan was also formed against López Obrador in Chihuahua, where he took several streets in the center of the capital city to join FRENAA and demand the resignation of the president.

The convoy began its journey from the emblematic monument to the Northern Division, continued towards the Government Palace where it was divided into several sections, which paraded through different parts of the city.

In Guerrero, Acapulco residents staged a caravan to repudiate President López Obrador’s economic and social policy.

In the port, some 50 vehicles circulated along the Costera Miguel Alemán, and they displayed tarps with texts such as: & # x27; Andrés López in Guerrero We don’t love you & # x27 ;, and & # x27; López, traitor to the homeland & # x27; .

The protesters established an intermittent blockade on the Miguel Alemán Coast, which generated disagreement among the motorists, who reproached them for not allowing them to circulate.

The protest lasted about two hours and circulation returned to normal in the port.

