MEXICO CITY. After an 800 percent increase in motorcycle users in the last five years and a gradual increase in deaths of these drivers in traffic events, as of July 31, a special license for motorcyclists must be processed, reported yesterday the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi).

If by August 1 the motorcyclists do not have the licenses Type A or B in force, the permanent Type A or the new A1 and A2, will be sanctioned by the Secretariat of Citizen Security.

This responds to the increase in motorcyclists and their deaths in collisions: in 2018 there were 68; in 2019, 93, and in 2020, 130, according to data from Semovi.

However, the agency acknowledged that it does not know how many motorcyclists circulate without a license because the current Type A is issued equally for motorcycle and car drivers, so they hope to combat this black figure.

Semovi worked for more than a year to establish the guidelines for the new license. He even had work tables with groups of motorcyclists.

The license is necessary to identify the people who use this type of vehicle, in addition to instructing them in proper driving, in order to avoid accidents and deaths, Semovi said.

Motorcyclists have the option of choosing between two types of license valid for 3 years: the A1 to drive exclusively motorcycles, at a cost of 450 pesos, and the A2, for motorcycles and private cars, with a price of 900 pesos.

Semovi indicated that those who have a permanent Type A license will be able to continue using it and do not require any further paperwork. Those who have Type A or B, which is for 3 years, will be able to continue using it until it expires.

In order to process the new license, motorcyclists must obtain a certification that proves that they are trained to handle these vehicles. They must pass tests of theoretical and practical knowledge.

The certificate will be issued by the certification entities registered and authorized by Semovi.

* In the following link you will find the latest news