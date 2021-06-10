Motorcyclist dies when colliding with truck in Lomas de Chapultepec

MEXICO CITY.- Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City arrested the driver of a pickup truck after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist who died in the streets of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

The policemen attended the emergency of an injured person on Paseo de la Reforma avenue and Montes Auvernia street, in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

At the point, they observed a damaged motorcycle and an unconscious man on the asphalt, for which they requested medical support.

Civil Protection paramedics who came to the site diagnosed the motorcyclist without vital signs due to cardio-respiratory arrest and multiple trauma.

Immediately, the officers cordoned off the area and requested the presence of the corresponding ministerial authorities.

Meanwhile, they interviewed the driver of a white van, who stated that when he was driving on the aforementioned road intersection, he did not notice the motorcycle and hit it.

For these events, the 40-year-old man was arrested and presented to the agent of the Public Ministry, who will carry out the corresponding investigation and determine his legal situation.

