MOTORCYCLING turns 70! And we celebrate it with a rev …

This month we are celebrating: Our 70th Anniversary! And we want to celebrate it with you with a special edition of the magazine in which we review all the milestones related to the world of two wheels that we have been telling you in our 7 decades of history. Do not miss out on the special edition 70 Anniversary of MOTORCYCLING.

May 10, 2021 (10:30 CET)

MOTORCYCLING: Special 70th anniversary

In MOTORCYCLING we are “celebrating” this month, and We drop nothing more and nothing less than 70 tacos. It all started one month in May 1951, and here we are in May 2021 … Showing off our age! And is that to be able to say For a magazine specialized in motorcycles to celebrate 70 years in our country, it is to be proud and above all it is to give THANKS to all the readers that you remain faithful to our pages. The hackneyed phrase of: without you all this would not be possible, is totally true, so THANK YOU VERY MUCH. If we continue at the foot of the canyon, it is because of you.

Having said that, we want to celebrate our 70 years with a special edition this month. The magazine that you will find on the newsstands on this occasion has 196 pages, and in them you will find a review of the most important moments that have taken place in the world of two wheels during the seven decades in which the MOTOCICLISMO magazine has been published, and the most outstanding milestones of brands such as Honda, BMW, KTM, Suzuki and Michelin that have been accompanying us in our journey. Without forgetting of course our own milestones, which are not few!

MOTORCYCLE 70th Anniversary: ​​Decade by decade

In addition, within the 196 pages we tell you our first impressions of different novelties that we have had the opportunity to test these weeks as is the Suzuki hayabusa, one of the great myths of recent years that returns to the market. The one that was the fastest motorcycle in the world, the one that broke the mythical barrier of 300 km / h is back in stores, updated, but with the same spirit as always. We are also at the controls of the new BMW S 1000 R that with new chassis, engine and electronics, what has remained of the previous BMW S 1000 R is simply the name and the maximum power figure, which remains at 165 hp. We also attended the presentation of the Honda NC750X, which within the NC is conformed as the outstanding of the group consolidates its position with a slight change of course in this new version 2021.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is back

In our testing section, we have a couple of comparisons of varied tastes. On the one hand we face three naked that have many differences between them and it is precisely their peculiarities that make them belong to the same group, beyond the type of engine, displacement or price, they are special motorcycles due to their design: Honda CB650R, Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, Yamaha XSR700. And on the other hand, we have a Melee whose protagonists are: Honda X-ADV and Honda Forza 750. The Japanese brand does not consider its X-ADV as a scooter, but as a different motorcycle, it is “the”, not “him”, but the new Forza 750 has the same structure and obviously has all the earmarks of a scooter: Where one type of vehicle ends and the other begins?

Naked comparison: Honda CB650R, Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, Yamaha XSR700

Do you want to know what you will find this month in MOTOCICLISMO magazine?

Regarding our content of the sport section, Pedro Acosta becomes the true protagonist of our pages. The new child prodigy of the MotoGP World Championship has us all like crazy. A 16-year-old has just made it to the championship and has already turned it upside down in just three races.

And how could it be otherwise, to all these tests and news is added all the information of the Sport, MotoGP, Off Road, user sections, equipment, Classic Club for the bikes of our life or the tourism or the opinion columns of our usual collaborators such as Carlo Pernat, Kevin Cameron or Mariano Urdín.

196 pages of number 2,612 of the MOTOCICLISMO magazine special 70 Anniversary, which is already in the kiosks, regular points of sale and on the web. If you cannot find the copy you can contact in this e-mail findukiosco@logista.es together with your zip code and they will indicate the closest point of sale where you can get it. You also have the option to buy our printed version in our online kiosk or the digital version in the Motorpress Ibérica Store app (iOS and Android).

And be careful, because also to celebrate our 70th Anniversary, We started podcast! Hospitality MOTOCICLISMO returns in sound format. We remember some of the most special moments of these seven decades. In our biker gathering we analyzed the start of the MotoGP World Championship, the return of Márquez and the phenomenon of Pedro Acosta. In the Testing section, we gut the popular MT Yamaha range (“Dark Side Of Japan”), we review Suzuki’s 100-year history, its origins, its most popular models and its future; And we will tell you how the Harley-Davidson Pan America is going, the first trail of the Milwaukee brand? Listen and you will be surprised.