Motorcycling, Endurance World Cup 2021: Very hard accident in the 12 Hours of Estoril between Xavier Simeon and Berchet – FIM EWC video

Motorcycling, Endurance World Cup 2021: Very hard accident in the 12 Hours of Estoril between Xavier Simeon and Berchet

Xavier Simeon and Morgan Berchet put the hearts of motorcycling fans into a fist when they saw their tremendous accident at the 12 Hours of Estoril 2021. Berchet advanced his braking when he noticed the presence of a bend and the Belgian Simeon could not avoid crashing into him, taking the brunt of the blow and being stunned while his rival worried about him.

00:02:53, 33 minutes ago