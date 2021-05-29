Motorcycles and the weekend: a scary cocktail

FLIX CHERRY

Updated on Saturday, May 29, 2021 – 10:34

In the 19 weekends that we have been in 2021, 51 motorists have died in an accident. Traffic redouble vigilance on the roads they frequent the most.

Last year, motorcycles were the protagonists of an unfortunate return to normalcy as they were released from confinement. Then, they ended the year as the group in which the number of deaths in traffic accidents fell the most. However, the exceptionality of 2020 and what is happening this year has to the DGT to put this group back in its focus.

Above all, because now, with freedom of movement and with the arrival of good weather, trips multiply during the weekend. This, after in the 19 weekends that we have in 2021, 51 motorists have died in traffic accidents.

The controls will be especially intense on the roads most frequented by these users. These are secondary roads, two-way roads. In 2019 there were only 22% of motorcycle accidents, although they accounted for 68% of the deaths of this group. In addition, that year there were 36,143 accidents with victims in which motorcycles or mopeds were involved, with 466 users killed (drivers or companions). This figure, the highest since 2010, accounted for 27% of the total deaths in that year and an increase of 11% compared to 2018.

In this sense, a recent study by the Mapfre Foundation and the Spanish Highway Association revealed that, between 2016 and 2019, in 52% of fatal accidents involving motorcycles and mopeds, no other vehicle was involved.

Concentrated during the weekend

The accident rate in 2019 was not evenly distributed among all the days of the week: between Friday and Sunday, almost 55% of fatal accidents occurred. More specifically, the mornings of Sundays between 7:00 and 14:00, is the time with both the highest number of accidents (21%), and the highest number of deceased motorists (36 of 176, 20%).

In 2019, the number of motorists killed at the weekend increased by 20%, compared to a 10% increase the rest of the days. In addition, accidents that happen on weekends are more serious since for every 100 mopeds and motorcycles involved in an accident 5 people die, compared to 3 who do so from Monday to Friday.

Radiography of motorcycle accidents

TYPE OF CLAIMS. 57% are trips or falls, that is, accidents in which there is no collision with another vehicle. 86% of the fatalities occurred outside an intersection and 53% of these occurred on curved sections. TYPE OF VEHICLE. 71% are motorcycles of 500 cubic centimeters or more or more and 55% of those involved in fatal accidents are 10 or more years old. REGIONS. They are mostly concentrated in certain areas. DRIVER PROFILE. Regarding the profile of drivers, 98% of the dead are men, mainly between 35 and 44 years old. 63% of those involved in fatal accidents have a class A permit, and more than half of them are 20 years or more old. USE OF THE HELMET. 95% of those involved in accidents wore it and, with the available tests, 1 in 4 deceased drivers had consumed alcohol or drugs before suffering the accident

