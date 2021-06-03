Motorcycle sales also suffered ‘stumble’ in May 2021

According to the report of Fenalco, which takes the figures from Runt, motorcycles also suffered the effects of the indefinite national strike and the pandemic, in the same way as in the case of vehicles, since sales fell in May by 11% yes they compare with him same month of 2019 and regarding April this year also revealed a 14% drop.

And is that in May they were sold 45,195 motorcycles new with what this month, as in the case of cars, becomes the second lowest sales of the year.

With respect to accumulated of the year, so far they have been sold 257,293 new motorcycles, with a 5% growth with respect to 2019 when they had enrolled 245,046 units.

AKT NKD 125

Again, we remember that the comparison it is done against them 2019 periods, because due to the total closure that the pandemic forced in the months of April, May and June 2020, they were atypical in these figures.

Bajaj C100 KS

Top 5 of the groups with the highest sales

In the cumulative sales up to May These are the groups that more motorcycles sell in Colombia in 2021.

1. Yamaha with 8,521 motorcycles

two. UMA Group with 7,471 motorcycles

3. Auteco Mobility with 7,117 motorcycles

Four. Corvette Group with 6,241 motorcycles

5. Sling with 4,702 motorcycles

Yamaha NMax 155

Top 10 of the best-selling brands in Colombia

.

1. Yamaha with 8,521 units

two. Bajaj with 7,709 units

3. AKT with 5,782 units

Four. Victory with 4,739 units

5. Sling with 4,702 units

6. Suzuki with 4,271 units

7. TVS with 4,047 units

8. Hero with 1,879 units

9. Benelli with 800 units

10. Kymko with 736 units

** Although all brands grow in sales compared to 2020, the interesting thing is to see that, compared to a normal year like 2019, those that grow are only Victory, Suzuki, TVS, Benelli, KTM and Husqvarna. Of these, the ones with the highest growth percentage are Benelli (4,615%), Husqvarna (1,187% and Victory (135%), again, compared to the accumulated in 2019.

Yamaha XTZ 125

Top 10 of the best-selling motorcycles in Colombia in May 2021

1. AKT 125 NKD with 2,129 units

two. Bajaj CT100 KS with 1,528 units

3. Yamaha nmax 155 with 1,440 units

Four. Yamaha XTZ 125 with 1,349 units

5. Yamaha nmax 150 with 1,245 units

6. Bajaj C100 ES with 1,145 units

7. TVS Sport 100 ELS with 1,108 units

8. Yamaha XTZ 150 with 1,000 units

9. Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 with 1,000 units

10. AKT 125 CR4 with 953 units

** The first three motorcycles and the seventh and eighth motorcycles are premieres in 2021 as they were not sold last year.

TVS Sport 100 ELS

Bajaj C100 ES