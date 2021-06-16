Motorcycle gear for summer: off-road, highway and city

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

A perfect day for a biker requires a combination of many factors, starting with the weather. The climate should be cool, without being cold, but the road should be at a high temperature, for a perfect grip on the tires. The wind is our worst enemy. Instead, the breeze helps us cool down in the warmer seasons. Add to that a day without traffic, in case of going out by road, and without neighborhood scares if you are from the country. It seems complicated right? The heat is exhausting en route, hence spring and autumn are the most popular seasons. However, the rise of the thermometer does not have to get off both wheels, you just have to know where to look for the best motorcycle gear for summer. Brands like Acerbis (off-road), By City (urban) or BMW (road) They have a wide range of suits, helmets, gloves and accessories suitable for high temperatures.

In cities like Barcelona, ​​known for the high presence of motorcycles on its streets, it is common to see poorly equipped drivers. Either in winter, which has even less justification, or in summer, when the heat is so high that putting on a jacket seems like an ordeal. Suffice to say that the worst torture will be to go through the emergency room in the event of a fall, no matter how silly, that involves a certain friction with the scorching asphalt. The debate on the mandatory use of gloves and suitable footwear It was on the table but, finally, it will not be included in the new Road Safety Law. So reason and coherence will continue to prevail, with the help of collections that present firms dedicated to the two wheels.

The offer of summer motorcycle gear it is getting wider. In addition, there is one for all kinds of tastes and styles, even for bikes with various segments. If you like the countryside don’t forget to gossip on the Acerbis, the Italian firm which became known for its plastic accessories for off-road and now also has an equipment section. By City has become known in recent years as one of the most modern and chic brands in the world caferacer, so it fits perfectly with the urban look. BMW is one of those firms that bring their passion to all aspects of your life, also to clothes. On the Motorrad website you will find some of the pieces that we bring to this gallery.