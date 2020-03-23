Motor sports adapt to coronavirus after initial chaos

Initially overtaken by the breadth of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 begins to adapt to the current situation, just like MotoGP, which had a somewhat faster reaction to the crisis.

The last-minute cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, which was due to open the season on March 15 in Melbourne, revealed that Formula 1 did not initially see the magnitude of the problem coming.

MotoGP moved its chips a little faster and reorganized its schedule, postponing some races and canceling others, such as the Qatar Grand Prix, which was due to open the season earlier this month and which was canceled on March 1, a week earlier. of their dispute.

The head of the Red Bull team, Christian Horner, “did not know until before the Australian Grand Prix that some regions of Italy were in confinement,” lamented a member of another team to illustrate the lack of preparation for the pandemic, as well as the stubbornness of some to start the competition as it were.

Since then, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the promoter of Formula 1 (FOM) have been acting steadily and the first eight Grand Prix of the season have been postponed or canceled. The season, at this time, should start on June 14 in Canada.

Formula 1, almost absent from social media before the arrival of its property from the American group Liberty Media in 2016, wants to take the initiative.

On Sunday, the day the Bahrain Grand Prix should have been held, he scheduled a virtual competition, a race through the official F1 video game, which could be followed online.

It was the Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou, from the Renault Sport Academy, the winner of that ‘e-race’, in front of several of the starting drivers of Formula 1, who thus quenched their thirst to compete, even if it was through a screen.

The mid-season break, which is usually in August, was advanced several months, with the aim of releasing useful dates in case the championship can resume. The season could even run until December.

This year, the Formula 1 season was paradoxically going to have a record number of Grand Prix, with 22.

The regulation contemplates that there must be at least eight Grand Prizes with a minimum of twelve single-seaters at the start for the championship to be considered valid.

For his part, the outlook in MotoGP does not present itself better.

The season should in principle start in Jerez (Spain) on May 3, but there are major postponement threats on this race and on the next one, the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 17.

“After the changes we have announced, we must now adapt to all the details of the evolution of the pandemic and to the decisions of governments, with the aim of maintaining maximum careers,” stressed Carmelo Ezpeleta, the top leader of Dorna, the MotoGP developer.

With a wave of cancellations, the pilots become impatient.

The Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, who lives in Nice, shared his uneasiness through Twitter: “I don’t know how many days, I go crazy but I stay home”, adding a photograph of him dressed in leather and with a helmet on his head. but sitting on your sofa.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) was itself forced to shorten the Rally of Mexico one day, played earlier in the month. The one in Argentina, scheduled for the end of April, was postponed and the next one scheduled is Portugal, at the end of May.

In the case of endurance motorsport competitions (WEC), its flagship event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was postponed for the first time since 1968 and rescheduled for mid-September.

In the case of endurance motorcycling tests (EWC), the 24 Hours of Le Mans in this discipline were also delayed and will take place in late August.