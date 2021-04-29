Motor show 2021 arrives at Unicentro in Bogota

More than fourteen ‘general’, high-end and sports car brands sold in the country will meet between May 11 and 16, at the Unicentro Bogotá Shopping Center to present your latest news.

Motor Show 2021 at Unicentro

During these six days, visitors to the Shopping Center will be able to have access to first-hand information about this type of vehicle from the exhibiting firms, among which will be:

Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Volvo, DS, Seat, Ford, Suzuki, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Chevrolet, Honda, Toyota among other.

In a special way, the sample will have vehicles destined to driving tests for enthusiasts to get a chance to handle some of the models on display.

And for those who want to finalize a business, the meeting will have special financing plans.

This meeting is organized by Connection and Synergy and Financial Institutions.