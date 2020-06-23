Alex Zanardi He will remain in a coma, at least all this week, the state in which he is after the emergency intervention to which he was subjected last Friday. He motorsports champion and Olympic medalist suffered a serious accident after being run over by his bicycle by a truck while competing. Although its evolution is an unknown quantity, the neurological injuries that the Italian has « are less than Michael Schumacher’s”, According to Giuseppe Olivieri, surgeon who operated on the athlete.

« Diffuse axonal damage is a very extensive injury that extends throughout the cerebral cortex, from which there is little return to normal cognitive and motor functions. That Zanardi does not suffer from this injury, at least from what we doctors can understand for now, is good news« He added in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

« The brain is an organ in motion within a rigid box. Such trauma can also damage different areas. The point of impact does not count. What matters is internal injuries and knowing how much damage has spread within the skullGiuseppe Olivieri continued.

The surgeon wanted to ask for patience with Alex Zanardi: « In injuries of this type it takes a few days to start waking up the patient and assess any damage. A week or maybe two. We are talking about a fragile patient because he has suffered a major head injury, so you have to be very careful. ”

“The worst thing is getting nervous and anticipating the times. That’s not good. As a general rule, motor skills and eye function are evaluated. Basically, we assess whether the patient, once sedation is discontinued, he regains a state of consciousness, even superficial, so that he can perform even very simple gestures, like shaking hands « , pointed out, meanwhile, two experts in neurology.

Alex Zanardi competed in a test without authorization

At the time of the accident, the one who was a Formula 1 driver until 1999, the year he ran for Williams, participated in the first stage of the Tricolor Obiettivo. The event, which had 50 registered Paralympic athletes, was organized to celebrate the return to normality. However, this race did not have the corresponding official authorization. Said authorization cannot be granted by law until August 1, the date on which cycling activity in Italy may be resumed.

« Without authorization, cyclists are considered as an individual excursion and they are subject to the current highway circulation code: they have to go to the right, in single file, without exceeding the dividing line, ”said Roberto Sgalla, security expert, in Stradale.

« The road was open to traffic and the truck that Zanardi hit had the right to go in the opposite direction to that of the cyclists.« He added.

The third life of Alex Zanardi

Zanardi, from 53 years, he won two CART championships in the United States and spent a total of five seasons in Formula 1. During a CART race in Germany he suffered the amputation of both legs in 2001. From there he turned his attention to cycling and won four medals. gold and two silver in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. He also competed in the New York marathon and set a record for Hombre de Hierro in its category.