Márquez, Quartararo and Miller, in the last MotoGP race, held in Valencia last November, Heino Kalis / .

While MotoGP waits for the yes of the Superior Council of Sports, the organizing company of the world championship, the Spanish Dorna, finalizes the details to be able to retake the competition the second fortnight of July with two consecutive great prizes in the Jerez circuit. Precautions will be maximum. In fact, Dorna has prepared a protocol – also pending approval – with which she intends to isolate the entire person from the paddock for two weeks, who will go from the hotel to the circuit and vice versa. The situation in Europe still requires this so as not to jeopardize the rest of the championship, whose calendar should be made public next week and which is expected to consist of at least 10 appointments.

The rigorous protocol establishes that all pilots must visit the doctor before traveling. “And if the doctor decides that this athlete needs to have a test, it will be done before that first race to be held in Spain,” explains the CEO of Dorna, Carmelo Ezpeleta, in a note sent this Wednesday. And he adds that, in addition, there will be a mandatory test for all those who are going to access the paddock and a series of mandatory measures within the circuit, where there will be daily controls, eating areas will be enabled and isolation of the members of the Teams, which should not have contact with each other, nor should there be between the circuit workers and all the people of the World Cup, the itinerant population that will move from one race to another through different European countries.

Thus, the first two races –and those that follow, provided that the security measures are not relaxed in the different countries– will become two weeks of strict confinement in the city of Jerez, where there will be training sessions prior to the grand prize. Spain, which will be from July 17 to 19, and where the following week, from July 24 to 26, the Andalusian Grand Prix will take place, an event expressly organized due to the special situation experienced as a result of the pandemic and the forced cancellation of a good handful of events in Germany, Holland, Finland, Great Britain, Japan or Australia.

All persons involved in one way or another with the motorcycle championship must respect these measures. They will go from the hotel to the circuit and from the circuit to the hotel, every day, from the moment they arrive in Jerez, most on Monday, July 13, if not before, and until Monday, 27, when they leave the city. Neither restaurants, nor bars, nor leisure time. No contact beyond the working group with which they will share their day to day. It seems like a chimera, but consistency and maximum respect will be asked of the teams. “Someone may go out to dinner outside your hotel, but they are required to be cautious. We all play a lot especially in the first two races ”, indicate sources from Dorna.

“We have developed a well-defined protocol after working in collaboration with the sports ministries of the different countries that we will visit to find out what we can and cannot do in each place,” explains Ezpeleta, who adds: “We want to isolate the paddock.” No more than 1,300 people will travel to the races, in addition the number of members of each team is controlled by Dorna: the official MotoGP teams will be able to move 45 people to each Grand Prix – Suzuki usually moved approximately 50 people, Honda, about 60–; 30, private teams; only 20 Moto2 teams and 12 Moto3 teams.