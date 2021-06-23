06/23/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The MotoGP World Championship faces a new test, starting this Friday, June 25, with the Dutch GP at the Assen circuit. The French Fabio Quartararo remains the leader of the drivers’ classification with 22 points of advantage over Johann zarco.

As for the Spanish, Joan Mir is fifth in the World Cup with a total of 85 points, while Maverick Viñales it ranks sixth with 75 points.

SCHEDULE GP HOLLAND MOTOGP

9.00 – 9.40 FP1 Moto3

9.55 – 10.40 FP1 MotoGP

10.55 – 11.35 FP1 Moto2

11.50 – 12.20 FP1 MotoE

13.15 – 13.55 FP2 Moto3

14.10 – 14.55 FP2 MotoGP

15.10 – 15.50 FP2 Moto2

16.50 – 17.20 FP2 MotoE

9.00 – 9.40 FP3 Moto3

9.55 – 10.40 FP3 MotoGP

10.55 – 11.35 FP3 Moto2

11.50 – 12.20 FP3 MotoE

12.35 – 12.50 Q1 Moto3

13.00 – 13.15 Q2 Moto3

13.30 – 14.00 FP4 MotoGP

14.10 – 14.25 Q1 MotoGP

14.35 – 14.50 Q2 MotoGP

15.10 – 15.25 Q1 Moto2

15.35 – 15.50 Q2 Moto2

16.10 E-Pole

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

8.40 – 09:00 Warm Up Moto3

9.10 – 09:30 Warm Up Moto2

9.40 – 10:00 Warm Up MotoGP

11.00 Moto3 Race (22 laps)

12.20 Moto2 Race (24 laps)

14.00 MotoGP Race (26 laps)

15.30 MotoE Race

WHERE TO WATCH THE MOTOGP NETHERLANDS GP ON TV?

This season, the MotoGP World Championship can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. In addition, you can follow all the information live and online about the Dutch GP on the website of SPORT.