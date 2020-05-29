Overview of the Silverstone circuit during the 2019 MotoGP race DAVID KLEIN / REUTERS

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), the Team Association (IRTA) and the organizing company of the MotoGP World Championship, the Spanish Dorna Sports, announced the definitive cancellation of the 2020 Grand Prix of Great Britain and Australia as a result of the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus and the resulting calendar changes.

The British Grand Prix was scheduled for August 28-30 at the Silverstone circuit, and Australia and its legendary Phillip Island track were scheduled for October 23-25.

Stuart Pringle, managing director of Silverstone, acknowledged that they are “extremely disappointed” by the cancellation of the event, especially since “the race suspended in 2018 is still a very recent memory.” However, they support the decision that has had to be made. Take now. ”For his part, Paul Little AO, President of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, was equally ashamed that“ MotoGP fans in Victoria, Australia and internationally do not have the opportunity to come see to the best drivers in the world on one of the most beautiful circuits in the world ”, although he also pointed out that“ the right decision was made ”.

“We are saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events after failing to find any way to resolve the logistical and operational problems resulting from the pandemic and the reorganized calendar,” said organizer Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive officer of Dorna. Sports. “Silverstone and Phillip Island are always two of the most exciting race weekends of the season, and both tracks never fail to deliver on some of the most compelling races in our Championship,” said Ezpeleta.