MotoGP will not start in May either. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna have announced the postponement of the Italian and Catalan Grand Prix, scheduled for May 31 and June 7 respectively. With this, there are already seven tests that have had to be suspended. MotoGP was confident of being able to start in Italy but the situation that exists both in the transalpine country and in Spain has forced to delay the start of the World Cup once again.

«The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponements of the Oakley and Monster Energy Catalonia Grand Prix of Italy that were to be held on the Mugello and Montmeló circuits from May 29 to 31 and June 5 to 7 respectively. The current coronavirus outbreak has forced the event to be rescheduled. As the situation continues in a state of constant evolution, like the Grand Prix of Spain and France, a new date cannot be confirmed for this test until it becomes clear when it will be possible to hold the event. A revised calendar will be published as soon as it is available, “reads the statement.

The coronavirus is hitting the motor world hard. In MotoGP the wolf’s ears begin to show and the possibility that the World Cup will not be disputed is increasing. The truth is the championship had managed to relocate some of the deferred races as is the case of Thailand (October 4), the GP of the Americas (November 15) and Argentina (November 22).

The dates for the Grand Prix of Spain, France, Italy and Catalonia remain to be confirmed.. The idea of ​​the organization is to eliminate the summer break and take advantage of those dates to relocate the suspended races and not have to cancel them. As of today, the only one that seems not to be disputed is that of the Qatar GP, as it was the first to be suspended and still has no new date.