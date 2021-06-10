MotoGP confirms that Austria and Styria will have maximum capacity

06/10/2021 at 10:53 AM CEST

Dorna Sports, organizer of the MotoGP World Championship, has confirmed that both the Styrian Grand Prix (August 8) and the Austrian Grand Prix (August 15) They are prepared to receive all fans in 2021, with the maximum capacity allowed.

This summer restrictions on spectators at sporting events in Austria are lifted, so the doors of the Red Bull Ring will be open to MotoGP fans who are vaccinated, tested or recovered from COVID-19.

Fans will be able to attend the iconic Spielberg venue at full capacity for both the Styrian and Austrian GPs. The MotoGP paddock will continue to function as a safe COVID-19 bubble at both events.

20,000 viewers at MotorLand

Little by little things are returning to normal and it has also been made public that the Motorland Safety Board, is awaiting approval from the Department of Health of the Government of Aragon to allow the public to enter the next international events, according to El Diario de Teruel. However, during the first week of August, the epidemiological situation will be reassessed and, depending on the result, the capacity will be reviewed, which at the moment has been forecast at 20,000 fans at the MotoGP Grand Prix, who will visit the Aragonese track in September . Before, from July 9 to 11, 6,000 fans could attend to see the World Touring Car.