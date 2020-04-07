The MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia, which was to be held from June 5 to 7, has been postponed without a date due to the situation created by the coronavirus epidemic, the Circuit de Montmeló, venue of the test, reported on Tuesday.

The FIM, the team association (IRTA) and Dorna Sports, organizer of the Motorcycle World Championship “this morning confirmed the postponement of the MotoGP ™ Grand Prix of Catalonia, scheduled for June 5 to 7 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as a consequence of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 “, the circuit reported.

“As the current state of the situation is constantly evolving, the new date for the Catalan GP cannot be confirmed until it is clear when it will be possible to hold sporting events,” the statement added.

The Montmeló circuit adds that Dorna will publish a new calendar as soon as possible.

The MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia thus follows the path of the Spanish Grand Prix, which was to be held in Jerez de la Frontera, and France, which were also postponed by the pandemic.

In a statement to the German publication Speedweek, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta stated that “we prefer to speak of postponement rather than cancellation, but in the end it will be impossible to run 19 Grand Prix and then some of the postponed races will have to be canceled “

Spain is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus with 13,798 deaths and 140,510 infected people, according to the latest balance on Tuesday.