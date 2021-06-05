MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix

06/05/2021

The 2021 MotoGP World Championship lives today the qualifying days and fight for the ‘pole’ of the GP of Catalonia 2021. Check the updated schedules and the televisions that offer signal of the Grand Prix and the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races in this test that is disputed in the legendary Circuit de Barcelona-Catalonia, in Montmeló.

We also offer you the last hour of Sunday’s race with our live narration through the SPORT website. All sessions can be seen live on DAZN and Movistar + in Spain. In Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru it can be followed through ESPN, in the United States it will be NBC Sports.

CATALONIA GP SCHEDULES 2021

Friday June 4:9.00 – 9.40 FP1 Moto39.55 – 10.40 FP1 MotoGP10.55 – 11.35 FP1 Moto211.50 – 12.20 FP1 MotoE13.15 – 13.55 FP2 Moto314.10 – 14.55 FP2 MotoGP15.10 – 15.50 FP2 Moto216.05 – 16.35 FP2 MotoESaturday June 5:9.00 – 9.40 FP3 Moto39.55 – 10.40 FP3 MotoGP10.55 – 11.35 FP3 Moto211.50 – 12.20 FP3 MotoE12.35 – 12.50 Q1 Moto313.00 – 13.15 Q2 Moto313.30 – 14.00 FP4 MotoGP14.10 – 14.25 Q1 MotoGP14.35 – 14.50 Q2 MotoGP15.10 – 15.25 Q1 Moto215.35 – 15.50 Q2 Moto216.10 – 16.50 E-PoleSunday June 6:9.00 – 9.20 MotoGP Warm Up39.30 – 9.50 MotoGP Warm Up210.00 – 10.20 MotoGP Warm Up11.20 Moto3 Race (21 laps) 13.00 MotoGP Race (24 laps) 14.30 Moto2 Race (22 laps) 16.00 MotoE Race (7 laps)