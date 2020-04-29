Official: this season there will be no MotoGP in Germany, the Netherlands and Finland. Carmelo Ezpeletea, Donra’s CEO, has announced that these races are canceled due to the coronavirus and will remain off the calendar in 2020. In this way, the World Cup could begin on August 9 at the GP of the Czech Republic.

«The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the German Grand Prix, the Netherlands Grand Prix and the Finnish Grand Prix. The current coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of all three events, “said the organization of the World Motorcycling Championship on its website.

The Sachsenring appointment was scheduled for June 19-21, and a week later the grill was due to compete at ‘La Catedral’ in Assen. Finland was going to debut in the championship from July 10 to 12, but the CEO of Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta, already warned that it was complicated by the lack of approval of the KymiRing circuit.

The World Cup indicated that the cancellation of three of these events also forces the cancellation of the corresponding activity on the track of the MotoE World Cup, the Northern Talent Cup and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, which coincided with said events.

«We announce with great sadness the cancellation of these three important Grand Prix events on the MotoGP calendar. The German GP takes place on a truly unique track with an incredible history, and the KymiRing is an exciting new venue that was to welcome Finland into World Cup competition for the first time since 1982. The iconic Assen circuit was honored being the only place that has held a World Cup event every year, without interruption, since it began in 1949, “recalled Carmelo Ezpeleta.

The Spanish manager thanked “all fans their understanding and patience”, while continuing to hope that “the situation improves.” “We look forward to returning to the Sachsenring and Assen in 2021, and look forward to the debut of the new KymiRing next season,” he added.

It would resume on August 9 in Brno

Thus, the next events on the calendar of the Motorcycle World Championship are the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic, on the Brno track, and of Austria, on the Spielberg track, scheduled for August 9 and 16.

Ezpeleta already warned last week that they had different scenarios planned and that one of them was “starting at the end of July with one of the races suspended”. “If not, in August, with Brno and Austria, and then continue with the calendar published so far and that would allow us to do races until the end of November,” he explained.