The uncertainty about when sports competitions could be resumed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus caused on Wednesday an unusual decision for MotoGP. After repeated postponements, the FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) and Dorna, the promoter of the category, announced at once the cancellation of three stages of the 2020 season: Germany, Holland and Finland.

The race in Germany, at the Sachsenring circuit, was scheduled for 21 June, with the race in Assen, the Netherlands, scheduled for the following Sunday. Finland’s KymiRing event, in turn, would debut at the Worlds on July 12.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important GPs on the MotoGP calendar,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, executive director of Dorna. “The German Grand Prix is ​​played is a truly unique track, with an incredible history, and KymiRing is an exciting new square that should host motorcycle racing back to Finland for the first time since 1982. The iconic Assen had the unique honor to be the only square to receive a stage of the World Motorbike Championship every year, uninterruptedly, since the championship started in 1949 “, he recalled.

Carmelo Ezpeleta completes the official note thanking the understanding of everyone involved. “On behalf of Dorna, I would like to thank all the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We are very much looking forward to returning to Sachsenring and Assen in 2021 and we are also looking forward to KymiRing’s debut next season.”

So far, only the Qatar stage, on March 8, had been canceled for MotoGP. The events in Thailand, Austin (United States), Argentina, Spain, France, Italy and Catalonia had already been postponed by the FIM and Dorna.

The 2020 season calendar remains open and Dorna is waiting for the new coronavirus pandemic to evolve in order to reschedule the stages.

