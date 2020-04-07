Bikes are at their worst, pessimistic or realistic stance?

Ezpeleta remembers that holding races in these circumstances is a crime

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of the company that owns MotoGP, has put on the table the possibility of having to cancel the entire MotoGP season. The exemplary management of the coronavirus crisis of the queen category of motorcycles makes Formula 1 attentive to the steps of the Spanish manager.

MotoGP was the first international motor championship that began to postpone events and Ezpeleta’s management has been applauded, especially for knowing how to stay ahead of events, unlike Formula 1, which was criticized for the chaos surrounding the suspension of the Australian GP, ​​communicated at the last minute.

Ezpeleta has announced postponement of several races, just like F1, but today, after postponing the Italian and Catalan Grand Prix, for the first time he talks about possible cancellation of the entire season.

Dorna’s chief executive has been candid on the pages of the German publication Speed ​​Week and shared the hardships he has put the coronavirus into the engine and how difficult it is to hold races until a vaccine is found.

“I am not confident that we can celebrate the 2020 season, although we continue to work hard on it,” admits Ezpeleta.

“We are going to consider all possible solutions, but to be honest I would be surprised if it were possible to compete in races this year. Now we have to wait to see how things evolve, but until we have vaccines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it will be difficult or impossible to organize MotoGP races or other big events, “he adds.

“Even if life returns to normal again, travel restrictions must continue in all countries. If they do not continue, it would be crazy, so it will not be possible for a large number of people to see a soccer game or attend a MotoGP event, “he insists.

CELEBRATING RACES WITH CORONAVIRUSES IS CRIME

We are talking about a serious issue, according to Ezpeleta, who recalls the case of the Ischgl ski resort, which covered up the coronavirus so as not to harm the tourist industry and warns that they can be punished with serious penalties if they celebrate the race and someone It becomes infected in one of its events.

“We have to make sure that we do not infect a single person. It is important to guarantee the safety and health of everyone involved. If someone becomes infected in one of our events, we will be guilty forever,” warns Ezpeleta.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.