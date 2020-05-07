The Junta de Andalucía, Jerez and Dorna agree to start the MotoGP World Championship in July

This step forward for the MotoGP owner is good news for Formula 1

The City of Jerez and the Andalusian Regional Government have agreed today with Dorna to start the MotoGP World Championship with two World Cup races in July behind closed doors. In the absence of the approval of the event by Health, this is good news for the world of sports and motorsports in particular and optimism for Formula 1, which also plans to start in July in Europe.

MotoGP has agreed today with Andalusia to start the World Championship in Jerez, a story that has a very good reading for the Formula 1 field. Although the bikes still depend on the approval of the central government and the International Federation of Motorcycling, it is about a step forward in the process of resuming sports activity in general.

A priori, if Dorna takes this step, it means that she doubts that she will find opposition in the central government. It is an advance that only the evolution of the pandemic can reverse. We recall that Spain has already begun its de-escalation plan to resume as many economic activities as possible, on the condition that they are carried out with maximum security.

The Spanish autonomous communities had until yesterday to send their requests to pass phase 0. The Junta de Andalucía yesterday assured that Cádiz, the province to which Jerez belongs, is in a position to pass the phase.

The Generalitat of CataloniaFor its part, it has been more prudent and has asked the Ministry of Health to keep a good part of its territory, including the province of Barcelona – to which the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya belongs – at phase zero for the time being.

Despite the fact that the prudent brake of ‘Quim’ Torra would make Barcelona go at a slower pace than the rest of Spain, the news of the start of MotoGP in Spanish territory gives Formula 1 some optimism about holding races at short term in our country.

It must be remembered that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is one of those that has offered to hold two races at its facilities. In Liberty Media’s plan, these two tests should take place in July, August and September. It must be remembered that the original program of descalada in Spain -which consists of gradually removing restrictions-, if everything goes well and there is no need to extend phases or go back, it is expected to last until the end of June.

A decision similar to that of the Andalusian Government by the Austrian Government is expected this month, so that Red Bull Ring prepares to celebrate what would be the first two races of the Formula 1 World Cup.

