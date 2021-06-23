MotoGP 21 (PS5) analysis and complete review

Lovers of the highest competition in the world of motorcycles are in luck since the official MotoGP 21 simulator is here. And although this time we have had the opportunity to try your version of Playstation 5, the game is practically the same on all platforms, with some lights and shadows marked by the fact that it is a multigenerational title. So let’s see how this delivery turned out from Milestone.

As a licensed simulator of MotoGP competition and its two little sisters, we can say that MotoGP 21 takes us in every way to the purely competitive. So, as in real competition, we will find ourselves facing an endless number of aspects beyond the riding itself, such as the configuration of all kinds of elements of the bike as well as the race management itself.

All this happens in competition mode, in which we will have to start the season as a rider from the beginning in one of the three competitions, hiring a representative and looking for a team, with the task of getting to know how to get the best setup for the bike as well as improving our riding.

And it is that although we have already seen how this series has been focusing more and more on realistic simulation, since its change to Unreal Engine in 2018, the launch of MotoGP 21 this year represents the most notable change in difficulty and realism in years.







As in the real competition, it is not easy at all, to such an extent that at first the game can seem very complicated. In particular, the suspension and braking changes take their toll on every entrance and cornering, calling for a different approach than last year’s game asked of you.

Of course, we have suffered a lot of crashes at the beginning and it has been difficult for us to get used to both the configuration of the bike and its riding, even after investing a moderate time in the tutorial, much more complete in this year’s installment, not by coincidence.

With everything, we still have more options and details both in the configuration and during the piloting than in previous deliveries. An example of this is the control of the engine map and gasoline consumption during the moments on the track, and we assure you that seeing you suddenly with the motorcycle without fuel is not at all unreasonable.

In short, the career mode allows us to enter and know everything that competition entails in great detail, while we experience it in an almost real way and first hand.

However, MotoGP 21 also keeps the usual arcade modes, such as time trial and free races, as well as an online and offline multiplayer mode with all the drivers at our disposal, with a total roster of 80 riders between MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3; as well as all the official circuits of the season.

Of course, beyond all this, we will not find much more. And it is that the study seems to have put all its efforts in completing some aspects of the simulation, abandoning others for a more open public or alien to the world of motorcycling.







On the other hand, while the delivery demonstrates a strong emphasis on achieving maximum realism with respect to the competition, both the graphic section and the gameplay itself seem to have lagged far behind, with few improvements over previous deliveries. In fact, we cannot help but emphasize that, despite the fact that in the PS5 version and other new generation platforms the number of participants in multiplayer races has grown to twenty-two, the races will be limited to thirteen participants on the other platforms.

In addition, it is a shame not to find any type of additional addition for the version of the new console, with a missed opportunity by not integrating no special interaction through the haptic feedback of the DualSense.

Some deficiencies that we also see in the attempt to adapt some technical improvements to this intergenerational delivery, with lighting that creates flatter and boring environments, and some interesting additions like the splashing of the tires on the races in wet, that ends up being an excessively basic flicker and even something annoying.

And it is that although the captures show us an exceptional quality of detail, we will hardly be able to enjoy it.







This, added to the fact that the graphic section hardly incorporates any improvement with respect to previous editions, makes this delivery do not suppose a great jump with respect to the previous ones. For all this, we can say that this game is for you if you are a great lover of competition as well as simulation video games. However, if what you are looking for is a less serious motorcycle game and with other types of options outside of competition, our recommendation is that you look for another title, or that you have patience with it until you learn everything you need to become a professional pilot.

As we said, we can currently find the MotoGP 21 game available for both the new generation and the previous one, with versions for PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and a shared price of 69.99 euros for all platforms except these last two, where we can find it from 49.99 euros.