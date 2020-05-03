The developer Milestone He has launched a major update for MotoGP 20 now available on Nintendo Switch and they have taken the opportunity to unveil post-launch content who will receive the video game in the coming months.

It seems that the players are starting to burn wheel in the virtual competition with their motorcycles, but at the same time they show Milestone the feedback About the title that concerns us this year, so the demanding lovers of realism and simulation can be quite satisfied with the patch MotoGP 20 has received on the Nintendo machine.

This MotoGP 20 patch improves simulation and prepares you for future content

The full list of improvements It is very varied, all of them focused on improving the experience with small and large adjustments:

Motorcycle damage indicator added to the interface. Added kinematics by winning a championship in Career Mode. Added kinematics by winning a championship in Quick Game mode. AI improvements. Improved rider animations. estimate of gasoline consumption during races. Improvements (3D, physical …) in motorcycle damage. Detailed level of tire wear season by season. Improved physics, consumption and 3D appearance of tires. Various minor corrections.

While in terms of post-launch content, experts in the Milestone genre intend to start the wave of additives for MotoGP 2020 that will last until the summerSo while the coronavirus (COVID-19) has paralyzed competition, it has not prevented the study from continuing to work hard to provide the new installment with these interesting novelties:

Beginning of May: MotoGP will be fully upgraded to the 2020 season. End of May: Moto2 and Moto3 will complete for the 2020 season with the addition of the Red Bull MotoGP competition. End of June: MotoE class added.

What do you think about the great patch and all the content that is to come to MotoGP 2020? Are you taking advantage of confinement to enjoy the most important motorcycle competition in the world on your Nintendo Switch? The MotoGP 20 video game has been seen many times, but it has been available for purchase for just over a week through the eShop or in physical format with a digital code without a cartridge inside, all for 49.99 €.

