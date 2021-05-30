Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier dies

05/30/2021

Act. At 12:36 CEST

Jason Dupasquier passed away this Sunday -as confirmed by MotoGP- after having been operated, after his crash on qualifying day for the Italian Grand Prix. The Swiss pilot underwent “overnight thoracic surgery due to a vascular injury” and as a result, he also remained in “intensive care in a very serious condition”.

During the Moto3 race this Sunday, the riders paid tribute to Dupasquier before the Warm Up. Prüstel GP – the Swiss rider’s team – has decided not to run the Italian Grand Prix. Likewise, Thomas Luthi – his compatriot and mentor – also gave up the race at Mugello to accompany Jason’s family to the hospital. Not participating was also joined by Noah Dettwiler (Red Bull Rookies Cup).

In the Moto2 qualifying day this Saturday, the Swiss Dupasquier suffered a fall during the final minutes of the Quali and according to statements by his teammates, he was hit by a motorcycle before remaining immobile on the track. Because of this, he required the intervention of the emergency services and was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Florence.