Moto trainer motorcycle simulator in colombia

Moto Trainer is a professional simulator endorsed by the Motorcycle World Championship (MotoGP) for the training and training of riders. It is a team that allows you to work dynamically all the riding technique of a motorcycle, from the basics to being able to compare your driving style with that of a professional pilot through the comparison of telemetric data.

The simulator works by making use of a real motorcycle with all its components and operations, which is installed on a base that supports servomotors that simulate the movements of the motorcycle when braking, leaning and accelerating during a curve. Also It has sensors that allow to read the braking pressure in the two axles, the manipulation of the accelerator and the change of the gears of the gearbox. It can be used having as a follow-up reference the motorcycle video games of the different consoles, but it also has its own software that allows working on real driving data on different circuits.

Moto Trainer

In the software you can select the track on which you want to drive and the level of driving between beginner, intermediate and advanced. At the end of the driving shift, the student’s data can be downloaded to see errors and opportunities for improvement graphs compared to those of a professional pilot. The course is taught by an internationally certified instructor who works hand in hand with the student on the corrections to be made.

The experience of driving on top of the motorcycle is done by watching a video of a professional pilot turning on the track and the student trying to drive matching the movements of the reference. The servo motors pull the bike down when braking with the front, allow it to be tilted to cross up to 50 degrees, with the knee and elbow brushing the ground like the pros and every time you accelerate into a curve, just like what would happen on a track and real driving, you lift yourself back up to its upright position.

With years driving test bikes for the magazine, without saying that I am a great pilot, driving in the simulator was a physically very difficult experience to overcome and very demanding, because By the third lap I had no physical remains to continue driving and this illustrates the level of realism that the machine offers, because one must induce all the movements and inclinations of the machine, just as it would happen on the track or in the street, on a smaller scale, of course.

The course is divided into three levels as in the simulator software. The initial two are made using the simulation tool and the latter sharing the work on the track as well to fine-tune the handling details and know how “Valentino Rossi” you are, without risks and savoring all the spooky sensations of riding a motorcycle at its limits.

Moto Trainer

An advantage of the Moto Trainer is that it can work with all types of motorcycles and riding situations. It is not limited to specific competition motorcycles and tracks, because it is possible to record a road trip to simulate situations and lessons with touring devices. Also allows you to create a test drive circuit or a city route for beginners in the software, in order for them to learn safely all the necessary technique to drive and respect the traffic signs, which is a key tool for the few schools that there are motorcycle driving.

Brands can also implement the use of these simulators to teach their customers from how to sit, hold, cross and brake the motorcycle, up to its dynamic behavior, without leaving the dealership, minimizing risks. For more advanced drivers who want to improve their times on the track it is the best way to receive feedback on their mistakes.

As this is information of public utility, we give you your point of contact: www.mototrainerlatam.com.

Fact

Although its greatest expression is to give people all the sensations and measure their abilities to handle a motorcycle to the fullest, the simulator can be programmed for basic teaching with urban and road scenarios on touring motorcycles, and is a great induction tool for schools and dealers.

Juan Pablo Clopatofsky Gutiérrez