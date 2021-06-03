Moto G Stylus 5G: phablets are still very much alive

Motorola has been designing devices for a long time that, like the Moto G Stylus 5G, are a proposal tremendously interesting for its price, more than content, with respect to its benefits. And it is that without being, obviously, high-end devices, it is enough to list their technical specifications to find some elements that, as a general rule, are only found in smartphones with prices a few hundred euros above.

One of the most interesting Motorola proposals in this regard is the Moto G Stylus series, of which the Moto G Stylus 5G would be a part, a large smartphone, in the style of the successful but now retired Galaxy Note, and which reminds us that Although the term phablet is practically obsolete, it is actually a tremendously successful format. So much so that today more and more smartphones have adopted the dimensions which, at the time, were typical of the halfway point between smartphones and tablets.

As I said, the Moto G Stylus 5G aims to be the new revision of Motorola’s largest smartphone and, cAs its name suggests, it would mark your entry into 5G connectivity. For that end, would equip a Snapdragon 480 SoC, a package with eight Kyro 460 cores (two Cortex-A76 cores and another six Cortex-A55 cores) of up to 2 gigahertz, Adreno 619 GPU and a Snapdragon X51 modem, offering speeds of up to 2.5 gigs of download and 660 Upload Mbps using 5G.

The SoC is supported by six gigabytes of RAM And, according to results that appeared in Geekbench, and which are supposedly from the Moto G Stylus 5G, the terminal obtains 502 points in the single-core test and 1,651 points in the multi-core test. In addition to 5G we know that it would also have connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, and this whole set would be fed with a 5,000 milliamp battery, a capacity that we could almost qualify as a standard when talking about Motorola.

The Moto G Stylus 5G would, in principle, have a 6.8-inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and, in the upper part of it, we will find a hole for its front camera, which would have a resolution of 16 megapixels. And as for its main camera, we find a 48-megapixel sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a five-megapixel macro lens and a two-megapixel depth sensor.

