Motion of censure in Castilla y León live

The regional Parliament of Castilla y León welcomes this Monday the debate and, predictably, the vote of thefirst motion of no confidenceof autonomous history, presented by the PSOE to unseat the Presidency of Alfonso Fernández Manueco (PP) and from the Vice Presidency to Francisco Igea (Cs). This motion comes a few days after the one presented in Murcia by PSOE and PP to evict Fernando López MIras (PP) from power failed.

The Socialists, however, still do not have enough support for the initiative to go ahead but their expectations have improved after the doubts that have arisen in the environment after the departure of the orange formation of María Montero Carrasco, attorney for Salamanca. In this way, PP and Cs lose their majority in the chamber, add 40 deputies and the 41 necessary to make sure the motion does not go through.

Despite this, the accounts have not yet come out for the socialist Luis Tudanca, candidate for the Presidency in this initiative. All eyes will be on the vote to be cast by the orange MPs (11), in addition to the Mixed Group, with the votes of UPL (1) still to be decided, and with the representative of Vox fixed at ‘no’. What’s more, For Ávila (1), it has already announced that it will abstain.

Both the vice president of the Board and attorney for Cs, Francisco Igea, and the spokesperson for the Parliamentary Group of Cs, David Castaño, have reiterated in recent days their refusal to the PSOE, with open criticism for considering that Tudanca is trying to find defectors in the orange ranks, and the national leader of Cs herself, Inés Arrimadas, He has personally called Mañueco to reassure him.

But no one trusts completely and in fact on Friday the president of the Board, taking advantage of an act of the party in Ávila, maintained a meeting with the Por Ávila party, that has a prosecutor in the Mixed Group of the Courts of Castilla y León and is made up mostly of former officials and ex-militants of the PP, with the aim of bringing together positions, not only for voting on the motion of censure, but also for what may come after the lack of a guaranteed absolute majority.

It will depend on the extent of interventions During the debate whether the motion of censure is voted on this Monday or is postponed to Tuesday, with the difficulty associated with the fact that the regional authorities plan to go to the Renault factory in Palencia to accompany Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during his visit to the Villamuriel de Cerrato facilities.

That vote will take place using the calling formula, one by one of all the attorneys, by the president of the Cortes, so this process will also take longer than what is usually an ordinary vote.

On this occasion, as preventive measures against possible coronavirus infections, the Courts and parliamentary groups they have refused to invite authorities and representatives of civil society and those attending Parliament will have at their disposal a voluntary covid detection test first thing in the morning.

This is how the debate will go

On the times and the intervening parties, the PSOE has advanced that it will be the Secretary of Organization and second vice president of the Table of the Cortes, Ana Sanchez, the one in charge of defending the motion of censure and thus opening the debate, in which Vice President Igea will reply, who has announced it through his Twitter profile: “The time for politics has come”, He has written.

After the exchange of arguments, including rejoinder, it will be the turn of the socialist candidate for the Presidency of the Board, Luis Tudanca, who will break down his government program without a time limit, as well as President Mañueco, who will reply and take them to the end of the morning.

At the expense of the duration of the speeches, the plan approved by the Table of the Cortes includes that, before resuming the debate with the rest of the parliamentary groups, there will be a recess of about two and a half hours, after which speeches will begin of Mixed Group, Citizens Group, Popular Group and, again, the Socialist Group.

Each of them will have half an hour, distributed in the case of the Mixed Group with 12 minutes for Podemos, and 6 for each of the representatives of the UPL, Por Ávila and Vox.

Everything can become even more entangled since the socialist aspirant can speak as many times as he requests and on each of those occasions, he will generate a new turn of intervention for his interpellation.