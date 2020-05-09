Mother’s Day is an incomplete date for retired Josefa Gildete, 48. “I always miss my daughter very much and I wonder where she is,” he tells BBC News Brasil.

Daniele Malsa. 48 years old, next to the youngest: 28 years ago she seeks the whereabouts of her first child

The same feeling of anguish is experienced by artisan Daniele Malsa Porfirio, 48 years old. “Every day I think about what my son may be doing and if he is doing well,” he says. Retired Rose Dias, 60, has the same feeling. “It is very bad not to know where my daughter is,” he laments.

Josefa, Daniele and Rose donated their newborn children decades ago, for different reasons. Today, they seek to find them again and live with uncertainty and longing. In common, they also carry a fear: to die without hearing about these children who donated in their youth. “I don’t want to leave without knowing how my daughter is doing,” says Josefa.

Like them, stories of Brazilian women who donated their children in the past are common. These cases are permeated by situations such as unplanned pregnancies, lack of financial resources and lack of support from the child’s father. For many of these mothers, handing their child over to another family is a gesture of love.

The delivery of a child without going through legal procedures is popularly known as ‘Brazilian adoption’. The procedure usually occurs with the participation of the biological mother and the adoptive parents, who register the baby as if it were their biological child. “This type of adoption was very common in the past, especially when the mother was very poor and would not be able to raise the baby”, explains lawyer Mariana Turra Ponte, specialist in Family and Succession Law.

Psychologist Juliana Martins, who researched mothers who gave their children to other families, says that one of the biggest difficulties faced by these women is the stereotype that they are bad people.

Josefa Gildete moved to São Paulo in search of a job, but soon became pregnant after suffering sexual abuse and had to donate her daughter

“All this results from the social role attributed to the woman. The social understanding that is given to this delivery is always placing the mother as bad, because if she were good she would not deliver. It is as if it meant lack of love”, says the psychologist, who investigated on the subject during his master’s degree, at the Psychology Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP). The research gave rise to the book Women of Impeded Maternity (ComArte, 2019).

Juliana worked in a shelter for vulnerable pregnant women. In the place, he learned stories of pregnant women who planned to donate their children. “A woman I interviewed and delivered her son told me that what she did was an act of love, because at that moment she was unable to raise him and had no support from anyone. It was the only option and she chose a family that I would give him everything he needed “, says the psychologist.

Pregnancy after abuse

Many of the stories of mothers who have donated their children in the past are preceded by situations such as sexual abuse, extreme poverty or family abandonment.

Josefa lived in the municipality of Crisópolis, in Bahia, when she moved to São Paulo, at the age of 19, in search of a job. In São Paulo, she worked as a domestic worker. One night, while in a ballroom, he met a boy. “He gave me a drink named after him. I just remember waking up lost in the street, not knowing how to return home. I was still a virgin,” he says.

At the age of 48, Josefa reports that she takes care of her two children alone and has never forgotten the daughter she had in 1992

The retiree says she later discovered the man’s identity. “He was a married truck driver. I never had the courage to look for him again. I was very hurt,” she says. He did not denounce it either. “I didn’t know it was possible to do that. I didn’t want to get in trouble.”

Months later, she found out she was pregnant. “I was desperate and very scared, because I didn’t know what to do”, she comments. She reveals that she did not want to look for the truck driver. “I didn’t want him to know, for everything he did to me,” he says.

During pregnancy, she continued to work as a domestic worker. “Only my boss and my uncles in São Paulo knew. I didn’t tell anyone in Bahia,” he says.

“It was a very difficult time. I was a 20 year old girl, totally lost, alone and I didn’t have much to do”, she laments. She reveals that her aunt, who also lived in São Paulo, said that the only alternative would be to donate the child. “My uncle found a couple who could not have children, spoke to my employer and decided that they would give my daughter to this couple”, he details.

Josefa says that her daughter was donated the day she was born, on January 11, 1992. “I was unable to breastfeed her,” says the retiree, in tears. “I signed a paper when I handed it over. I didn’t know exactly what it was, but I was asked to sign it,” he says.

When talking about missing her daughter, she gets emotional. “Handing over my daughter was the biggest mistake I ever made in my life. I shouldn’t have done it, but I had no option”, he laments.

Years later, Josefa started looking for the girl. She asked for information from relatives in São Paulo. “My uncles said they didn’t know where the couple took my daughter, but I don’t believe them. They never wanted to tell me, so I wouldn’t go after it,” he says. In the search for his daughter, he also sent letters to television programs. “But I never had a clue about my girl,” he laments.

In the hospital where the child was born, the retiree also did not get news that could help her find her daughter.

She married, had children and later separated. After divorcing, he left São Paulo and returned to Crisópolis. “I took care and still take care of my children (now 14 and 17 years old) alone. I make the greatest effort to raise them and every day I think that if I hadn’t let my daughter donate, I would also be able to make an effort to raise them it, “he says.

Today, Josefa is retired due to disability. She has dystonia – a syndrome that causes motor changes and impairs the individual’s movements. Muscle problems, for her, are tolerable when compared to the pain of not having information about her daughter. “No suffering for me is as great as not knowing where my girl is,” he says.

‘My mother made me donate my son’

The pain caused by missing her son is also part of Daniele Malsa’s life. The artisan reports that she developed panic syndrome, anxiety disorder and deep depression over the years, after suffering intensely from the lack of her firstborn.

She was 19 years old and lived in Curitiba (PR) when she started to get involved with a guy from the city. The brief relationship took place on the sly. “I was very afraid to tell my parents, because my family was very unstructured. My father was an alcoholic and very violent. My mother supported him in everything,” he says.

Daniele started to feel sick, went to a doctor and discovered the pregnancy. “I was four months old. It was a shock for me. I was 19, but I was like a child. I didn’t even know how I got pregnant. When I heard about the pregnancy, I was shocked”, she says.

She was no longer in relationship with the child’s father when she discovered the pregnancy. “I never met him again, because we did not have means of communication as easy as now. He never knew,” he says.

For months, the artisan hid the pregnancy from everyone. “I wore baggy clothes and disguised it so that no one would suspect,” he says. “I told my mother only when I was eight months old, because there was no way,” he says.

The mother strongly disapproved of her daughter’s pregnancy. “She said she was disgusted with me and said that she would have to resolve this situation soon. Even after eight months of pregnancy, I was sent to the home of a nurse who had abortions”, she says. Daniele went to Lapa, a municipality in the interior of Paraná.

According to Daniele, the nurse gave him teas. “They were abortive,” he says. The products did not cause the young woman to lose the baby, but they anticipated the delivery of the child. “My son came into the world at the age of eight months.”

The baby was born on October 23, 1991. “When I had the first contact with him, it was very hard, because I felt guilty for not taking care of him properly while I was in my belly,” she laments.

The artisan says that her mother showed up at the hospital. “She looked at my son and said it was my face. But she said that we wouldn’t be with him, because she didn’t want a bastard grandchild,” she says.

Three days after giving birth, Daniele and her son, whom she called Angel, went to the nurse’s house. “This woman told me that a family in the interior of São Paulo would stay with him. I don’t know if it’s true. But she took my son out of my arms and pushed me away. I had nothing to do, because I had no conditions. to create it. It was a horrible moment. “

Daniele says that the youngest dreams of meeting her brother again: “One of my biggest dreams is to be able to hug my two children”, says the artisan

Daniele never saw her son again. “Since then, every day I wonder what happened to him”, he is moved. She returned to her parents’ house. “I had nowhere to go. I had to return, but with the certainty that I would leave as soon as I had the conditions,” he says.

At 21, Daniele moved to São Paulo alone. “My main goal was to find my son. But I didn’t know where he could be,” he says. Without clues about the city to which her son could have been taken, she was unable to find him. “I focused on working, always hoping for a day to get some clue from him.”

“My mother never wanted to tell me anything about my son. I believe my son is alive,” he says.

Years ago, the artisan discovered that the nurse who took her son was arrested for having abortions and died shortly afterwards. “I was never able to talk to her to find out what happened to my son,” he says.

Five years ago, Daniele revealed the case to her younger brothers. “Before, I was ashamed of this story and didn’t like to tell people,” he says. One of her brothers sought information about her nephew at the health facility where the boy was born. “But they told him that the hospital’s old files had been lost over time and they couldn’t help,” he says.

Without answers, Daniele lives an uncertain wait. “I always wonder when he took his first steps, when he started talking and if the adoptive family took good care of him. It is very difficult not to have answers”, he says.

In São Paulo, Daniele got married and had another child. 14 years ago, after divorcing, he decided to start his life over in Chile. Currently lives in the city of Casablanca with the youngest, 16 years old. “Whenever I hug my son, I keep thinking about the affection I stopped giving to the eldest,” he laments.

Due to deep depression and panic syndrome, he had to leave an old job as an event promoter. “I never got over the fact that they took my son from me. It is a trauma that still affects me today and I will never get over it,” says Daniele, who today produces ceramic objects.

‘I was a lost teenager’

Depression also accompanies retired Rose Dias, due to the longing for her daughter. “The guilt I feel is very great,” he says.

Rose reports that she was 16 when she left her parents’ house, because she wanted to have her own freedom. In search of a job, she started working as a dancer in a nightclub in Várzea Grande, in the metropolitan region of Cuiabá (MT). “I decided to go to the world. I had no experience in life and ended up in a nightclub,” he recalls.

She reports that she got involved with drugs and became pregnant with her daughter, who she baptized as Alessandra Rosa Dias. “I was 16 years old. My life was completely unruly, but I loved my daughter very much,” he says. The girl was born on April 18, 1976, in Cuiabá. The child’s father, she said, did not help her in any way.

When the daughter was four months old, Rose handed the child over to a woman. “I was very bad, drugged up with so much drugs and, unconscious. I gave my daughter, along with her birth certificate, to a girl who was washing clothes for the nightclub,” he says.

She classifies the decision to donate the child as a hasty action. “As soon as I regained consciousness, I saw what I had done and regretted it,” he says.

“But I didn’t know how to look for that woman to whom I gave my daughter. The only thing I knew was that she washed clothes for the nightclub. I asked for help, but no one helped me. child, totally inexperienced “, he reports.

Without answers about her daughter’s whereabouts, she decided to leave Cuiabá. “I was desperate. I had nothing to do. No one helped me and the woman never came again. I was totally aimless. I decided to go to Rio de Janeiro, try to start over,” he says.

Years later, she returned to the capital of Mato Grosso, in search of her daughter. “I looked again, but I didn’t find her. I didn’t get any leads. I never found that woman to whom I gave my daughter again. I believe that, from the beginning, some people knew about her whereabouts, but never wanted to talk to me,” he says.

Rose Dias reports that she gave her daughter to a stranger and never managed to find the child again

In the past few decades, Rose has started to seek answers about her daughter. He did not marry, nor did he have other children. “All of my suffering made me a better person. I got rid of drugs and started to have faith in God”, says she, who today is an evangelical. “I already lost count of how many searches I did. I tried everything, but nothing. I don’t know what else to do. It is very difficult to go through all this,” he says.

“I ask that the lady who took my daughter to tell me where she is. I appreciate all the care they took with my daughter, but I need to know where she is. I need to tell her how much I love her and apologize, because I was a reckless young woman “, she says.

The dream of reunion

Brazilian law does not consider it a crime for mothers to deliver their children for adoption – except in cases involving money. This is because ‘Brazilian adoption’, although not legalized, is usually considered a noble reason by the Court, as it usually involves cases in which the biological parents reportedly were unable to raise their child.

The Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) states that parents who hand over a child to another person lose any legal link with the child. “Adoption is irreversible, the biological family loses any and all rights over the adopted child. Therefore, the mother who gave the child to someone in the past does not have legal instruments to find him,” says lawyer Mariana Turra.

A 2009 law allows the adopted child the right to know his biological origin, with unrestricted access to the adoption process from the age of 18 – or, before that, through legal and psychological assistance.

Psychologist Juliana Martins stresses that not all women who have given their children to other families later regret it. “There is no way to generalize or even say that all people will be impacted or suffer because of that”, he points out. However, the cases of mothers who want to find their children years after donating them are not uncommon.

One of the main means of searching for women who donated their children decades ago is the internet. This is how Josefa, Daniele and Rose try to find their children again. Even without any indication, they do not give up. “One hour I know that I will find my daughter. It is what I most desire in my life,” says Rose.

“I always ask God not to take me before I meet my girl again. I need to tell her about everything that happened to me and how much I love her,” says Josefa.

“I am very afraid that someone has said something bad about me to my son. I am afraid that he will hate me for leaving him. I wanted at least an opportunity to explain myself. I wanted my two children to be together, at least once in my life “, says Daniele.

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.


