Mothers who can’t celebrate

While many prepare this weekend to pay tribute to the being who gave them life, there will be other mothers who will have nothing to celebrate. On the contrary, it will be a day of sad memory because gender violence stole the most precious thing: the lives of their daughters.

The most recent episode of femicide that has reignited the alarms about this social problem occurred in Puerto Rico, where the young pregnant Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz, 27, was beaten, drugged, tied up, tied to a block and thrown into the river . The investigation points to boxer Félix Verdejo as a suspect. According to witnesses, the defendant did not want Keishla to have the baby.

It is unfortunate that only in cases like this – where some of those involved is a recognized public person – is the debate on a complex, latent and rooted epidemic in the family nucleus resumed. Only in Puerto Rico so far this year 18 women have died at the hands of their partners. Last year the figure reached 52.

Several views have emerged recently on how to address domestic violence. Particularly because another of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic has been the increase in battered women.

The experts: sociologists, psychologists, social workers among others, agree on a key point: “You have to start from childhood.” In elementary schools, where boys are beginning to train, it is crucial to adopt a more comprehensive approach to instill respect for life, respect for women and that violence cannot be the answer.

The figures reveal that 33 percent of young people in the United States are involved in dating relationships where the component of aggression is present. What’s more, girls between the ages of 16 and 24 are 3 times more likely to be abused by their partners compared to the rest of the population. And if that weren’t enough, in a survey, 1.5 million high school girls confessed that their partners had beaten them.

There is no doubt that gender-based violence is a matter of public policy. Let’s not wait for the ‘bodies’ of more women like Keishla to end up in a morgue. The fight against gender violence needs visibility 12 months of the year.

It has been proven that information campaigns are not enough. The stigma of this epidemic kills: not all report their aggressor, and when they do, the system almost always fails them. That is why you have to start from the ground up: the child’s psyche.