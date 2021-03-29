Mothers vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna are found to pass antibodies to their babies through milk

Nursing mothers who have been vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna have generated protective antibodies against Covid-19 that they transmit through milk to their babies, according to a study by the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital, in Tenerife, the first in Spain to have carried out an investigation of this type.

This study, conducted with a sample of 90 nursing mothers, one pregnant and nine unvaccinated mothers, shows that these two vaccines are effective and safe for mothers, because none of them had any type of serious adverse reaction, and they protect the babies, who did not present any problems either.

The head of Neonatology at the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital, Sabina Romero, explains that after analyzing the blood and milk of these women, all of them voluntary health workers, it can be concluded that the Vaccination in nursing mothers is “safe, effective and safe”.

In this research, whose scientific study is in preparation to be published soon in an international medical journal, they have participated women with an average age of 36 years with an average of 11 months of breastfeeding, although 21 of them have been breastfeeding their children for more than two years.

None of them have had serious adverse reactions and infants do not have significant symptoms clearly related to the vaccine, adds Romero, who therefore affirms that, therefore, there is no difference from the general population.

In his opinion, the importance of this study lies in the fact that finally, after months of uncertainty, there is scientific evidence that nursing mothers can be vaccinated normally.

The initial doubts had to do, according to Romero, with the fact that from the initial clinical trials, both of vaccines as is the case and of drugs, pregnant and lactating women are excluded, which caused that in some places Your vaccination against Covid-19 will be contraindicated and in others it will be left as a personal decision.

This research, in which the services of Pediatrics, Laboratory of Clinical Analysis and Microbiology and Obstetrics-Gynecology of the hospital have participated, the effect of AstraZeneca has not been studied, the third vaccine that is currently being dispensed in Spain against the coronavirus.

However, according to the pediatrician, everything points to the same thing happening with Pfizer and Moderna and that nursing mothers vaccinated with AstraZeneca also generate antibodies against Covid-19 in milk and blood.

In principle, the safety basis for infants would be the same, although it should be studied, says Romero, who is seeking funding to expand the study in this regard.

Meanwhile, the study continues with women vaccinated six weeks ago with Pfizer and Moderna, who will be checked again after six months to see if they maintain the same levels of antibodies in their blood and to check if they have been infected with the virus.

Regarding pregnant women, whose Covid infection could cause more serious problems and therefore are considered a risk group, their vaccination, for the moment, is carried out individually depending on each case.

“Now, in a pandemic, breastfeeding is more important than ever,” Romero asserts who encourages women to protect their children, not only from Covid-19, through breastfeeding.

In positive cases, the pediatrician advises women to continue breastfeeding their children, since it has not been proven that there is infection through breast milk and, however, they pass antibodies against the virus to their children, in addition to other bioactive and defensive components.