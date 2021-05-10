Mothers of Mexico’s drug traffickers, the only ones who are untouchable by “criminal law”

In the world of drug trafficking they are practically the unique untouchables Well, despite it being one of the unscrupulous criminal activities, mothers are respected by antagonistic groups so it can be said that they are in the possibility of celebrating the Mother’s day that is celebrated in Mexico each May 10 with almost no fear.

Mother of Chapo Guzmán

One of the best known is Doña Consuelo Loera, mother of the drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) and logically grandmother of the Chapitos, heirs of the drug trafficker.

Mrs. Consuelo Loera He has become notorious internationally because he even sent a letter to the former president of the United States, Donald trump, where he requested that justice be done for his son, this a few days after the deadline for the kingpin to be sentenced.

Another occasion was when the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador greeted her, a fact that caused controversy and criticism against AMLO.

Mother of Güero Palma

Maria Salazar Uriarte mother of drug dealer Hector Palma Salazar, alias Güero Palma, recently gained notoriety after her grandson, Rogelio Palma, mentioned her at a press conference where he requested that his father be released.

The 93-year-old woman was indirectly described as a reserved person with very few friends and with strength in the face of adversity, something that according to her grandson inherited Güero Palma, just one of the few drug traffickers who has broken that unwritten law after have Miguel’s mother-in-law murdered Angel Felix Gallardo, aka the Chief of Chiefs, then head of the Guadalajara Cartel.

This after the Chief of Chiefs considered him a treacherous for stealing a drug shipment and consequently hired a gallant Venezuelan, known as Rafael Clavel Moreno, to seduce Palma Salazar’s wife.

When he fulfilled his mission Brown Carnation murdered the woman and sent her head to Güero but not only that, well he also murdered Güero’s two sons, whom according to records, he threw from a bridge in Venezuela.

Mother of the Arellano Félix

Alicia Felix Zazueta, mother of the eleven children who made up the clan of the Arellano Felix She was precisely the cousin of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. It is even said that he was the most relevant person in the criminal organization, for being very influential in the decisions of his children.

Mother of the Lord of the Skies

Aurora Fuentes, mother of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, leader of Juarez Cartel (CDJ) is even said to have also led the Juarez Cartel and was known as Mrs. Aurora.

He had six children with Vicente Carrillo Vega: Florentine; Loved; Vincent; Alberto; Rodolfo Y Joseph cross. Three of them tragically dead because Jose Cruz was killed and burned in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

While Amado Carrillo He died on the table in an operating room while undergoing plastic surgery.

And in 2004, his son Rodolfo he also died violently after being shot and killed while leaving a shopping plaza.

They all have something in common were or are women respected in the criminal world because they brought into this world some of the most influential and feared criminals.

