A date as special as Mother’s Day deserves a special celebration, even if it is virtually. Chilean wineries Santa Rita and Carmen, belonging to the Santa Rita group, separated four special labels to harmonize with recipes for the occasion.

To start, while preparing lunch, how about snacking? Suggested starters are skewers of grapes stuffed with Gorgonzola and Brie accompanied by a delicious glass of Carmen Gran Reserva Carmenére Frida Kahlo. In addition to this wonderful wine, part of the money raised from the sales of Carmen Gran Reserva Frida Kahlo is destined for the Frida Kahlo Institute.

The recipe for skewers has no secret, it’s super easy:

Just separate 100g of grapes (they can be red, green or both), 1 brie cheese, 1 gorgonzola cheese and mount the skewers on toothpicks, alternating the grapes and cheeses.

Carmen Gran Reserva Carménère Frida Kahlo is a limited edition, a reinvented classic. It is made with (100%) of the Carménere grape, from a specific vineyard, Vinhedo Peñasco, in the Colchagua Valley, in Chile. It is intense, with aromatic complexity, exuberant, with soft tannins and long aftertaste.

Average value of Carmen Gran Reserva Carménere Frida Kahlo: R $ 186.00

Where to buy: Mistral Importadora e Pão de Açúcar

Dish 1: Pork shank with garlic and mint

If you have a demanding and sophisticated palate, bet on matching the Secret Reserve – Cabernet Sauvignon by Santa Rita with this recipe for pork shank with garlic and mint, which has a unique flavor that will make any meal much more delicious.

Secret Reserve Carbenet Sauvignon is an expressive ruby-red wine. Its aromas are reminiscent of ripe black fruit very well integrated with vanilla, tobacco and cloves. It is a medium-bodied, balanced and long-lasting wine.

Average Secret Reserve price: R $ 79.99

Where to buy: Pão de Açúcar stores and e-commerce

Time: 1h15 (+ 2h rest)

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

4 cloves of garlic

1 bunch of mint

4 tablespoons of oil

1/2 cup water

1 lemon juice

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 piece of pork shank (approximately 1.5kg)

In a blender, blend the garlic, mint, oil, water, juice, salt and pepper until crushed.

Rub in the ham and let it rest for at least 2 hours.

Place in a pan, cover with aluminum foil and place in a medium preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove the paper and leave for another 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve immediately. If desired, garnish with mint and serve with lemon slices.

Dish 2: Maminha marinated in pepper with potatoes

This titty recipe is a very tasty meat that can be prepared in many ways. In this recipe, the difference is the rest of the meat in the pepper, the touch of dry white wine and the potatoes baked in butter. So, the taste of this titty marinated in pepper is unique.

To harmonize, the suggestion is the Medalla Real Gold Medal Cabernet Sauvignon, an award-winning and classic wine from the Santa Rita winery. This wine has an intense and deep purple-red color. Aroma full of black fruits like blueberries, blackberries, dried figs and some soft notes of spices. It presents a sweet attack and a medium rich taste. In the mouth, ripe and round tannins create the firm spine that leads this wine to a long, creamy black fruit finish.

Average value Medalla Real Gold Medal: R $ 99.00

Where to buy: Specialty stores

Time: 1h (+ 3h rest)

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 clean breast (1.2 kg)

1 cup (dry) white wine

2 sprigs of thyme

2 tablespoons of pink pepper

1 tablespoon pepperoni pepper

1 bay leaf

Salt and black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons of butter at room temperature

1 chopped seedless black pepper

4 tablespoons chopped parsley

Potatoes

1 kg of unpeeled potato balls

4 tablespoons butter

Salt and chopped chives to taste

Season the maminha with wine, thyme, peppers, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Let stand for 3 hours. Remove from seasoning. Then mix the butter with the pepper and the parsley, and spread the mixture over all the meat and place in a pan. Cover with foil and bake in a preheated medium oven for 40 minutes. Then remove the foil and return to the oven for another 30 minutes or until golden brown and set aside. Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in water until al dente and drain. Then, melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat and quickly pass the potatoes. Finally, season with salt and sprinkle chives. Serve the maminha with the potatoes.

Dish 3: Fish stew with seafood

If you prefer to serve seafood for the occasion, we separate this recipe of fish stew with seafood that can be harmonized with the 120 Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc.

This is a Chilean white wine with a bright greenish tone, with herbaceous aromas in combination with white flowers and a fruity finish. In the mouth it shows a balanced acidity and freshness with a pleasant fruity finish. Its medium-long persistence makes it a light and easy to drink wine

Average value 120 Special Reserve: R $ 53.99

Where to find: Pão de Açúcar and Extra

Time: 45min (+ 10min rest)

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1kg of pieces of boyfriend or dogfish

500g squid in rings

500g medium clean shrimp

1 lemon juice

3 tablespoons chopped green scent

2 crushed garlic cloves

4 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt to taste

Red pepper sauce to taste

1 sliced ​​green pepper

1 sliced ​​yellow pepper

1 sliced ​​red pepper

2 sliced ​​tomatoes

2 sliced ​​onions

1 bottle of coconut milk (200 ml)

2 tablespoons of palm oil

5 tablespoons chopped coriander

Season the fish and seafood with the juice, the green smell, the garlic, the olive oil, salt and pepper sauce.

In a large clay pot, mix layers of fish and seafood with the vegetables sprinkled with salt. Drizzle everything with coconut milk and palm oil.

Cover and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes after the boil starts. Turn off and let stand for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Source: Kitchen Guide

Website: http://www.santarita.com/pt/

