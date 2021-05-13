Mother’s Day: This is how celebrities celebrate their moms

The model Daniella Alvarez placeholder image He dedicated a tender post full of feeling to his mother, who has been one of his greatest pillars in the last year: “Today and every day I remind you that I LOVE YOU! What would my life be without your love, without your care, without your gaze full of faith and confidence that everything will always turn out well. Thank you for your efforts, for your hugs, your kisses, your advice and for being my guardian angel in the hardest moments. Today I want to confess to you that in my most difficult moments of this process in which I had no choice but to live them, what most motivated me to get a smile and show that I could was you because I know that what makes you most happy is seeing your friends. happy children. Thank you for teaching me your principles, your values ​​and what is truly essential for life. Besides being a great woman, you are a super mom and I will take advantage of every day of my life to make you happier and happier. Thanks for EVERYTHING AND SO MUCH MOM! I LOVE YOU @zandravasquez ❤️ ♾ THANK YOU DAD GOD FOR HER AND FOR ALL THE MOMS IN THE WORLD🙏🙌 happy day to all !! 😘 ”.