Mothers Day: the dark history of May 10, the celebration that was born to prevent the liberation of women in Mexico

Beyond flowers and chocolates, Mother’s Day was born as a strategy to curb the waves of feminism in 1922.

During the second week of January 1916, a group of women met in the Yucatan Congress. While the Mexican Revolution was at the height of its political development, a meeting was called in the southeast of the country to discuss gender issues. Specifically, about abortion. Back then, still Mothers Day was not celebrated.

An anti-bourgeois revolution

Statue of Miguel Hidalgo with a pro-abortion flag in Toluca, Mexico. Photo: Amaresh V. Narro / Eyepix Group / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Interruption of pregnancy it appeared as the most mediatic topic among those who presented themselves at the congress. However, the relationship of women with education, with the State and suffrage were issues to be discussed during the three days that the event lasted. The media did not look favorably on the holding of these dialogues on women’s rights.

Even less so when informational brochures on sex education began to circulate, which made a particular emphasis on contraceptive methods. According to Susana Vargas, a researcher on sexuality and gender at Carleton University, this was an end to female domesticity, established as one of the moral maxims of the Porfiriato:

“[Las feministas] they resisted, the same as the current ones, for example, the government’s control over motherhood, over the body itself. The feminist congress of 1916 rebelled against the image of a self-sacrificing woman / mother […]”.

These new ideas about the body, sexuality and gender they did not match the idea of ​​bourgeoisie and progress that they had at the time for nothing. In response, some conservative groups in power used the Excelsior newspaper as a means of channeling resistance. For them, the feminist struggle was a anti-bourgeois revolution.

Mothers Day: a control strategy?

Photo: César Gómez / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Excelsior launched a campaign to promote the establishment of Mother’s Day. To silence the demands of fair divorces and a legal apparatus that will support abortion, the possibility of creating a day in which the commitment of women to comply with the maternity that the State stipulated.

It is no coincidence that this proposal was launched on April 13, 1922, the same month in which the Virgin of Guadalupe was proclaimed as the mother of Mexico in 1737. In this way, being a mother was not only a social imperative, but rose to a sacred level, associated with the patron saint who ruled them all.

José Vasconcelos hosted the project from the newspaper. In the name of contributing to “the prolongation of the Mexican family, with its noble and high exercise of the functions of motherhood,” according to Vargas in the University Magazine. Not only him: also the Archbishop of Mexico supported the motion, in favor of good Mexican customs.

From then on, elementary schools would hold festivals for Mother’s Day. Under this premise, the social function would be reaffirmed as an oven of sons onlyApolitical, self-sacrificing, and aspirationally bourgeois, she would continue to fulfill the role assigned to her at birth. The demands of Yucatan they were buried under bouquets of flowers and boxes of chocolates.

Beyond the sacredness

Photo: Luis Barron / Eyepix Group / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Octavio Paz revisits the imperative of motherhood in “Los Niños de la Malinche”, incorporated into El laberinto de la soledad (1950), perhaps the most controversial of her essays from feminist reading. In this one, the author truly questions whether women feel, think or if they are equal to men:

The woman, another of the beings that lives apart, is also an enigmatic figure. Rather, it is the Enigma. Like a man of a strange race or nationality, it incites and repels. It is the image of fertility, but also of death. In almost all cultures the goddesses of creation are also deities of destruction. Living figure of the strangeness of the universe and its radical heterogeneity, does woman hide death or life? What does she think about? Do you think ?; Do you really feel ?; Is it equal to us?

Paz’s essay echoes this same systemic evil, which drowned out the demands of the feminists who rallied for the Yucatan Congress in 1916. Instead of assume sexual identity and autonomy of thought of women, the author prefers to question the sacred nature of women, as an unattainable, apolitical entity, giver of life and destruction.

In 1990 Paz won a Nobel Prize. To date, there are no Mexican authors with the same laurels. On the contrary, women have decided to continue the gender struggle from public spaces. Although the academy has been a catalyst space for the struggle, it is no longer the only sufficient way.

What has happened a hundred years after the proposal?

Photo: Jesus Merida / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Contemporary feminists refuse to bow to that social demand assigned by birth. On the contrary, the reinvigoration of the female body as a habitable, political and proper space it has been established in recent years as one of the various premises in the gender struggle.

The results of the demonstrations for # 8M are undeniable. Today the Olimpia Law is a reality in Mexico. In terms of abortion, Oaxaca and Mexico City have a legal apparatus that protects women within the first 12 weeks of gestation.

The demands of the women in the Yucatan conference set a precedent that, a century later, still sets fire to the streets of the Historic Center, generates iconoclasm and, ultimately, take another step towards democracy.

