Mothers Day Sex Positions – Best Mother’s Day Sex Positions

Momma Needs Alone Time

Be a total dick / boss ass Queen and send everyone away for an hour or two. (You can! It’s Mother’s Day!) Take to your bed and start rubbing a CBD oil into your vulva. Set your alarm for 15 minutes and don’t let yourself even start serious masturbating until then. Just rub, exploring parts of your vulva that you usually don’t pay attention to and leisurely sliding a dildo over your vulva and into your vagina. Seems kinda weird to set an alarm, but it totally works. By the time that alarm goes on, you will be so GD ready.

Shop Now Glas Honey Dipper Glass Slider, $ 30, Ella Paradis

Shop Now Arousal Oil, Common Bond, $ 75, Standard Dose