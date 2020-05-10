Fear, uncertainty, suffering and crying. All of these feelings are part of the routine of health professionals involved in the front line of combating the new coronavirus. Every day that list gains new emotions. Homesickness starts to speak loudly now that the majority of the population has been in quarantine for more than 40 days. Because of their professional performance, doctors and nurses had to leave the family and will have a completely different Mother’s Day.

Nursing technician Cícera Maria de Moraes works in the ICU of a hospital in Greater São Paulo

Photo: Personal Archive

Nursing technician Cícera Maria de Moraes works in the ICU of a hospital in Greater São Paulo and chose to stay away from her four-year-old son. The boy is in the countryside with his mother-in-law. The two went a month and 20 days without seeing each other in person, but video calls helped to kill their homesickness. “We make an effort for his good,” he declared in an interview with Earth.

During that time, Cícera tested positive for covid-19 and had to stay away from work. With a lot of headache and nausea, the nursing technician sought an Emergency Room and received the diagnosis. The health professional was unable to contain her tears when she recalled the first appointment. “I told the doctor, I’m in a lot of pain, but I’m more worried about my husband. I want to leave, I take medication at home. My fear was to transmit the disease to him or to anyone else present ”, he said.

Masks and hand washing many times throughout the day were the practices adopted to try not to transmit the coronavirus. “I believe he [marido] he was also contaminated, but he felt nothing, he only felt short of breath when I received the news, but it was anxiety ”, he said. He was unable to take the test with Cicera because he had no symptoms. “They said they didn’t have enough tests for everyone,” he said.

Nursing technician Cícera Maria de Moraes poses with her son

Photo: Personal Archive

After being discharged on the last 30th, the nursing technician went to the interior of São Paulo to visit her son. Wearing a mask, she saw her son run to win a hug, but he did not get the desired affection. “Even though he knows that you are released, he is afraid, even more that he has a respiratory problem”. Back at work, Cícera plans another long period away from her son for fear of still being a vector of contamination and tries to deal with the boy’s requests for her to come and get him. Technology, once again, will be responsible for closing the gap on this Mother’s Day.

The fear of transmitting the coronavirus inside the home also worries Daiane Lima Lemes. The nursing technician has two daughters, one two and the other 13, and has no one to leave the girls with. She and her husband, who is a nurse, work alternate shifts and take care of their daughters.

“Everything has changed. In addition to isolation, we took some preventive measures. When we leave the hospital, we bathe there, we take the measure of cleaning the shoe with bleach every time we get home and, practically, we give ourselves an alcohol bath before touching the children ”, he said.

The nursing technician Daiane Lima Lemes uses all the protective material against covid-19

Photo: Personal Archive

“The heart is tight, apprehensive. The fear is not to be contaminated, but to pass on to the next. If I know that I passed it on to a family member, the fear will be greater, I will feel guilty ”, she added.

In addition to the concern of being responsible for carrying the virus, Daiane lists other difficult situations for health professionals on the front line of covid-19. “What makes it remarkable is that the coronavirus patient does not receive a visit, the only visit he has is body recognition. The family member arrives, checks and then it’s over, this is being the worst. Other than that, the fear and insecurity that we are experiencing with the situation of a co-worker in the ICU. I am apprehensive and worried ”, she confessed.

Nursing technician Daiane Lima Lemes poses with her daughters

Photo: Personal Archive

The nursing technician lost her mother last year, and this year she will neither be able to see her mother-in-law nor receive a hug this Sunday. “Unfortunately, there will be no contact at all. My husband said that it will be the first Mother’s Day that he will pass away, she is 65 years old, he was upset ”, she said.

Nurse Mariana Borges de Carvalho will have her children close by on Sunday, but she will also be away from her mother, who she used to see every day before the pandemic began. It’s been over 40 days without this visit. “Not even present, poor thing. We talk all day on WhatsApp, always an hour at night, we do a video call, that’s probably what we’ll do on Sunday [hoje]”, Plans.

The professional works in an inpatient unit for post-surgical patients and even though she is not at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, she reveals that enough cases of the disease arrive at the hospital and that she had to change the whole routine. “It takes me 30 minutes to get home. Even changing clothes before leaving the hospital, when I got home I go straight to the service area, remove everything and clean it with alcohol and hypochlorite. I don’t speak to anyone. Even as a nurse, I was never so careful, I washed my hands, but ended up with the clothes. I will incorporate a lot. You start to realize that we were very sloppy, I’ve already changed a lot ”, he reported.

Like most mothers, Mariana also blames herself for not being able to be very present in her children’s lives at this difficult time. She has a boy of six and a girl of two. “My husband works from home, so they are trapped inside the house. They are very bored and so are we. I feel bad because at the hospital it is so tiring that I can’t keep up with the schools’ online planning or do a lesson. They don’t come down to play. For more affection and attention, they are missing a lot ”.

And when are the children on the front lines?

Laura, Letícia and Nicole chose the path of medicine and take the first steps in their professional career. However, they saw everything change with the arrival of the coronavirus. Staying away from the family was the first step taken.

On duty doctor at a reference hospital in the fight against covid-19 in the interior of São Paulo, Nicole Dutra Marques has not seen family members since March 2. This Sunday, the mother will not win a hug. “I plan to send a breakfast basket. The desire to be with her is very strong, but unfortunately it will not be possible. Working in a hospital, my contact is very close to the covid-19 and I think it is very important to respect the quarantine. We will definitely talk by video call, ”he said of the plans.

Nicole says that “the most difficult thing is to receive patients with respiratory failure and never know what our duty will be like. Sometimes, we have no rest for 24 hours ”. “You need to be very calm, protect and organize the team that is with you and try to be as accurate and quick as possible in intubation to stabilize the patient. What also makes me very thoughtful is that sometimes they ask us to say things to their family members, they are very distressed with the possibility of not waking up anymore. Unfortunately, we were unable to allow family members to visit to avoid further contamination, ”he said.

Among the requests she has already heard in the ICU, the doctor recalls the case of a patient who, minutes before being intubated and who had his wife also hospitalized by covid-19 a week earlier, thanked him for the care and asked her to speak to the wife and children that he loved them. “I asked him to calm down and he told me a lot of beautiful things like taking care of my family, protecting myself and forgetting bad things and always remembering good things. It was very exciting! ”, He recalled.

Doctor Letícia Valerim Dos Santos plans to surprise her mother

Photo: Personal Archive

In the last year of her residency in gynecology and obstetrics, Letícia Valerim Dos Santos also had her daily life affected by the covid-19. She had to attend special tents to help with the pandemic. With that, she has been away from her family since March 6. “Luckily it was my birthday, so I spent the whole weekend with them, after that, just for video calls and two days that left food for me at the building’s entrance and we said goodbye from afar and with masks”, he recalled. Parents are over 60 and in the risk group.

Even far away, Dona Cristina will receive her daughter’s affection this Sunday. “I have already ordered for a restaurant and they will deliver lunch to them on my own and my brother will pay for dinner, so we will not be so far away. In addition, we agreed to have a video call at dinner time for everyone to be at the table, each of their homes eating together. I will also call my little voice because she lives in another house and is getting really sad on these special dates, like Easter and Mother’s Day, without her family, because even my parents are not going to her house ”, he explained.

For Letícia, the most difficult thing about working at the hospital right now “is to have all preventive care 100% of the time”. “Not all hospitals have all the appropriate equipment (PPE), but even in those that do, we see several flaws that we may accidentally contaminate ourselves at any time. Especially when the patient is not symptomatic, then, we do not use all the material for precaution, but we know that this way there is also a patient transmitting ”, he explained.

“I think that another important problem is keeping up well psychologically, we were very anxious and only talking about the same issue 24 hours. Even when we are at home, our head is in the pandemic. It is very difficult for me to focus on anything, ”he added.

However, if it depends on Cristina, the daughter can count on special protection “I am very tense, I pray every day, I ask for protection for everyone, but I always say special protection for my daughter Letícia, who is a doctor, being much more vulnerable in this situation. situation we are living in. The day he sent me a photo all dressed up with the necessary protections, I started to cry and I couldn’t stop, really sad ”, he reported.

The mother of Dr. Laura Beatriz Leber, who is also in the last year of her residency in gynecology and obstetrics, can also expect surprises this Sunday. “I intend to deliver a breakfast basket for her. Other than that, we are talking on video every day ”. The two have been together for almost two months.

Recruited to help in the first care of suspected cases of covid-19, Laura confesses that she is worried. “It gives fear, but it is our obligation”, he points out. For her, the most difficult thing at work during a pandemic is “seeing people go to the hospital unnecessarily for superfluous reasons, being so selfish as to see that some problems at the moment are not priorities”.

Knowing the risk that her daughter is taking, Maria Iraci is fulfilling social isolation. “I haven’t left the house in 48 days, my husband is going to the market and working,” she said. Even so, she says that her heart is tight: “My biggest fear is that my daughter will be infected with this virus”. However, while they cannot embrace and kiss, mother and daughter rely on technology to see each other on their cell phones and help ease their longing.

See too:

How isolation enhances the overload of the solo mother