Mother’s Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

Does mom outrun you? Can she hold tree pose longer than any yogi you know? Well, then a Mother’s Day gift celebrating her athletic side would surely be appreciated. We found some great activewear that’s reliable and stylish, devices to aid in post-gym recovery, and even some innovative ways to amp up her fitness including a weighted hula hoop and weighted wrist bands.

If you have an athletic mom, check out our gift selections from Amazon, Alo, Lululemon, Athleta, Bandier, Anthropologie, Nordstrom, and more.